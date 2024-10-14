Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Moy Park, one of Northern Ireland’s best-known local chicken brands, is set to supply its new Fakeaway range into independent Spar, Eurospar , Vivo and Vivoxtra stores across Northern Ireland.

This exciting new listing responds to recent research showing that 60% of NI shoppers are eager to see fakeaway-style chicken meals in their local convenience stores, with cost and convenience driving the trend.

The listing will feature two new products: Crispy Battered Chicken Chunks 350g and Salt and Chilli Chicken Chunks 350g, offering customers a quick and delicious solution for mealtimes.

Made with 100% whole breast chicken fillet, the range can be air-fried in as little as 16 minutes, providing a quick and easy meal solution for those with busy lifestyles.

The launch also taps into the growing demand for frozen coated chicken, a category that has seen significant growth in Northern Ireland. Branded products like Moy Park’s range have been key contributors to this rise, with a 29.3% increase in value and 15% uplift in volume year-on-year.

David Neill, senior account manager at Moy Park, said: “We are thrilled to introduce our new Fakeaway range to independent Spar, Eurospar and Vivo branded stores across Northern Ireland. At Moy Park, we are passionate about offering high-quality, local products that provide real value for money without compromising on taste.

"With the Fakeaway trend gaining popularity, we’re confident these new additions will meet the needs of shoppers who seek both convenience and flavour. This partnership with Henderson Wholesale and their independent retailers is an exciting milestone, bringing even more choice to local shoppers.”

Iain Dickson, Fresh trading buyer at Henderson Group, added: “The introduction of the new Moy Park Fakeaway products represent a significant enhancement to our product portfolio, offering shoppers an expanded selection within the frozen coated chicken category.

“The added convenience of these products allows our shoppers the option to enjoy a premium, high-quality meal in the comfort of their own homes with minimal effort. We’re proud to list this local favourite within our wholesale operation and look forward to a great response from both our shoppers and independent retailers.”

Moy Park has a long-standing reputation for quality and trust, with over two-thirds of Spar NI shoppers considering the brand as providing value for money and feeling a strong connection to its heritage. Over half of Spar NI shoppers see Moy Park as chicken experts, appreciating the brand’s commitment to delivering top-quality products.