First meeting held as new Energy Task and Finish Group established to support Northern Ireland’s green transition
NI Chamber and SONI have established a new Energy Task and Finish Group which will deliver policy recommendations to government and regulators to support the 2025 review of the Northern Ireland Energy Strategy.
The taskforce, which is focused on how energy policy can support Northern Ireland’s economic growth, met for the first time today (Monday). The group is comprised of 15 organisations incorporating all the constituent parts of the energy sector including generators, suppliers, transmission & distribution operators and energy intensive industries, as well as Translink and the Consumer Council.
The Taskforce is part of a package of decarbonisation initiatives set to be delivered by NI Chamber and its new Energy Partner, SONI.
Speaking ahead of inaugural meeting, Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber, said: “Getting the energy transition right is crucial if we are to develop a globally competitive and sustainable economy in Northern Ireland. This business-led group has been established to help facilitate and accelerate the green-transition across the region. It is here to act as a genuine enabler of government decision-making and to help align energy policy with the wider needs of the Northern Ireland economy and society.
“As a group, we are committed to working pragmatically and swiftly to support the next steps to be taken on the green transition. Business has a crucial role to play in shaping our energy landscape, and this taskforce is a powerful demonstration of our collective commitment to progress."
Alan Campbell, chief executive, SONI added: “Northern Ireland’s clean energy transition is vital for decarbonising our society and tackling climate change, but it also offers huge opportunities for our economy. As Northern Ireland’s Transmission System Operator, we aspire to use our experience, expertise and independence to act as a trusted adviser to government and regulators in the development and delivery of energy policy.
“SONI is delighted to support the Northern Ireland Chamber as their exclusive energy partner in taking forward this important, new collaboration following the success of the Energy Forum programme in recent years.
"The NI Chamber is uniquely positioned to bring business, the energy industry, government and regulators together to explore further opportunities to ensure we fully realise the economic and societal potential of Northern Ireland’s energy transition.”
