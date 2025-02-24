First meeting held as new Energy Task and Finish Group established to support Northern Ireland’s green transition

By Claire Cartmill
Published 24th Feb 2025, 14:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The new business-led group aims to deliver policy recommendations to government and regulators to support the 2025 review of the Northern Ireland Energy Strategy

NI Chamber and SONI have established a new Energy Task and Finish Group which will deliver policy recommendations to government and regulators to support the 2025 review of the Northern Ireland Energy Strategy.

The taskforce, which is focused on how energy policy can support Northern Ireland’s economic growth, met for the first time today (Monday). The group is comprised of 15 organisations incorporating all the constituent parts of the energy sector including generators, suppliers, transmission & distribution operators and energy intensive industries, as well as Translink and the Consumer Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Taskforce is part of a package of decarbonisation initiatives set to be delivered by NI Chamber and its new Energy Partner, SONI.

New Business Energy Taskforce to facilitate the green transition. Pictured is Alan Campbell, chief executive, SONI and Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI ChamberNew Business Energy Taskforce to facilitate the green transition. Pictured is Alan Campbell, chief executive, SONI and Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber
New Business Energy Taskforce to facilitate the green transition. Pictured is Alan Campbell, chief executive, SONI and Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber
Read More
Looming April cost increases could force 65% of Northern Ireland hospitality bus...

Speaking ahead of inaugural meeting, Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber, said: “Getting the energy transition right is crucial if we are to develop a globally competitive and sustainable economy in Northern Ireland. This business-led group has been established to help facilitate and accelerate the green-transition across the region. It is here to act as a genuine enabler of government decision-making and to help align energy policy with the wider needs of the Northern Ireland economy and society.

“As a group, we are committed to working pragmatically and swiftly to support the next steps to be taken on the green transition. Business has a crucial role to play in shaping our energy landscape, and this taskforce is a powerful demonstration of our collective commitment to progress."

READ THIS: NI food and drink tour operators 'super excited' to reveal expansion plans

Alan Campbell, chief executive, SONI added: “Northern Ireland’s clean energy transition is vital for decarbonising our society and tackling climate change, but it also offers huge opportunities for our economy. As Northern Ireland’s Transmission System Operator, we aspire to use our experience, expertise and independence to act as a trusted adviser to government and regulators in the development and delivery of energy policy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“SONI is delighted to support the Northern Ireland Chamber as their exclusive energy partner in taking forward this important, new collaboration following the success of the Energy Forum programme in recent years.

"The NI Chamber is uniquely positioned to bring business, the energy industry, government and regulators together to explore further opportunities to ensure we fully realise the economic and societal potential of Northern Ireland’s energy transition.”

Related topics:Northern IrelandSONI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice