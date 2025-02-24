Taste & Tour is launching three new experiences – a Latin Spirit Safari and Tapas Trail in Belfast and a Holywood Food Tour in the coastal County Down town

A Belfast food and drink tour and experience operator has announced it is expanding its reach by launching three new experiences in the city and across the region.

Taste & Tour, established in 2016 by Belfast entrepreneurs Caroline Wilson and Phil Ervine, specialises in award-winning, authentic local food and drink tours and experiences. Due to incredible demand for their tours, the company is launching three new experiences: a Latin Spirit Safari and Tapas Trail in Belfast and a Holywood Food Tour in the coastal County Down town.

The Latin Spirit Safari tour explores Belfast's vibrant cocktail scene with a Latin twist. It offers guests the chance to enjoy delicious drinks including everything from smoky mezcal to fiery tequila as well as classic rum cocktails. Guided by a Latin spirits aficionado, guests will visit specialty bars, sip on unique cocktails and indulge in Mexi-Cali Street food for a true taste of Latin American spirit in Belfast!

The Tapas Trail will change the perspective on the art and interpretation of tapas, whilst exploring the diversity and creativity of Belfast's culinary scene. Guests will have the chance to feast on a variety of flavours and ingredients, from classic Spanish specialties, Far Eastern delights and a classic sweet street food tapas.

The Holywood Food Tour takes guests on a journey around the incredible food and drink scene in Holywood, County Down, showcasing everything from artisan coffee shops, traditional pubs, Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurants and more.

Phil Ervine, Taste & Tour co-founder, said: “The demand for our food & drink tours in 2024 was exceptional, and we want to offer something new for guests with the launch of these exciting new tours.

“We’re super excited to have launched our Latin Spirit Safari and Tapas Trail in Belfast and our Holywood Food Tour, which happens to be my hometown!”

Caroline Wilson, Taste & Tour co-founder, added: “At Taste & Tour, we’re always listening to the wonderful people who come on our tours and these new experiences are inspired by many of our guests.

“The people of Belfast and beyond have been incredibly supportive of what we do, and we can’t wait to welcome more guests on these new experiences this year. Holywood has become a food Mecca in recent years and we’re buzzing to start tours in this lovely seaside town.”