Dunloy-based joinery company, Driftwood CNC Services cuts through the competition with advanced CNC tech and a little help from Go Succeed’s grants

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland bespoke joinery company Driftwood CNC Services is mapping a route to expansion thanks to support from its local council.

The Dunloy-based business is forecasting significant growth in 2025 following an investment in new state-of-the-art edge finishing equipment that will allow it to keep up with rising demand from commercial and private customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The expansion for the company, which creates unique joinery and furniture using advanced CNC router technology, has been aided by grants from business support service Go Succeed and the Digital Transformation Flexible Fund (DTFF).

It comes as the Go Succeed and DTFF launch a new partnership to help more entrepreneurs access digital transformation funding.

Michael Doherty, owner, Driftwood CNC Services, said: “It was actually through a programme of mentorship with Go Succeed last year that we identified the possibility of expansion through the grant schemes, including the DTFF.

“The money we have received has helped to purchase upgraded equipment for our main workshop that will significantly speed up processing times, allowing us to provide unique pieces to more customers, and faster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Doherty, owner of Driftwood CNC Services which is mapping a route to success after securing grants from business support service Go Succeed and the Digital Transformation Flexible Fund (DTFF)

“We have also invested in a range of portable handheld cutting and finishing devices to use on site allowing us to achieve the same quality of woodwork and joinery that we can in the workshop, anywhere across the country.”

Driftwood CNC Services supplies unique pieces for businesses and people’s homes, working across shop and hospitality fit-out, office and industrial installations, creating bespoke panelling, cabinet doors, wardrobes, and beyond.

Michael continued: “This is a growing industry as more people seek unique solutions that will set their homes or businesses apart. By embracing more advanced technology, coupled with the grants, we are now in the best shape ever to service that market.”

With the next funding call for the DTFF set to open in March, Go Succeed has partnered with the fund to offer specialist assistance to those considering an application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, added: “Through the implementation of digital transformation, businesses can truly unlock their growth potential whether that’s by streamlining and automating processes, or investing in new digital products and services that enhance their offering to customers.

“For those that are considering embarking on a digital transformation journey for the first time, or are seeking help applying to the DTFF, Go Succeed is now offering specialist digital mentoring support.

“With the services available throughout all 11 council areas in the North of Ireland, our aim is to help businesses supercharge their growth by embracing the power of digital transformation.”

The DTFF, which is designed to help small and micro businesses accelerate their digital transformation ambitions, provides grants between £5,000 and £20,000.