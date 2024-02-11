Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Asda Northern Ireland has announced that it’s to offer all its customers a free warming breakfast porridge and a hot drink.

The initiative is open to all ages and will run until March 20 daily from 8am to 12pm, in five Northern Ireland Asda Cafés. The partnership with Quaker will allow customers to enjoy a free bowl of porridge along with a cup of tea, coffee or hot chocolate, to warm up from the cold winter weather.

The new free breakfast initiative is now one of four that are live in Asda Café’s, alongside the popular Kids Eat for £1 which has served over 3.1 million meals since its launch in June 2022 and will continue support families are across the school holidays.

The £1 Winter Warmers initiative for our over 60s is available until the end of February offering soup, a roll and a hot drink and have served over 350,000 since November. The retailer also offers local community groups the ‘community cuppa’ which offers community groups a warm and free place to meet with a free hot drink.

Already shoppers have taken to social media to praise the initiative, calling it a 'brilliant idea'.

Kris Comerford, Asda’s chief commercial officer, said: “We know that at this time of year, customers feel an additional strain on household budgets, especially with the colder weather. Building on our successful collaboration with Quaker in 2023, we’re partnering with the brand once again to demonstrate our support for customers and help to alleviate some of the pressures they face through rising living costs.

"In addition to our popular Kids eat for £1 and the over 60s Winter Warmers £1 Soup and Roll café meals, all our customers can now enjoy a free bowl of porridge and hot drink in over 205 Asda cafes. By bringing back the initiative in 2024 we hope it will prove to be impactful across the winter months for those who need it most.”

Divesh Parmar, Quaker UK general manager at PepsiCo, added: “One in four children are at risk of food security in the UK, and as temperatures drop over winter, we know the very real impact of hunger increases. Collaborating closely with retail partners is vital in ensuring shoppers have access to a warm breakfast, so we’re delighted to be taking our partnership with Asda even further this year.