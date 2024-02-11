Old RUC Land Rover used to promote new barbecue-themed restaurant in Belfast
Belfast restaurant, Stix & Stones, is now offering meat lovers an authentic barbecue experience with the launch of its new Meat Wagon restaurant.
The opening of the new restaurant on Wellington Place has created 20 full-time and part-time roles with plans to create an additional four jobs with the launch of a takeaway section.
Company owners of new Stix & Stones Meat Wagon, John Trainor and Joanne Mulligan have been promoting the new venture by taking an old RUC Land Rover on the road around Belfast.
Stix & Stones launched its first hugely successful restaurant in Belfast city centre in 2014, before opening its Ballyhackamore outlet in 2023.
It also launched its very own Stix & Stones Butchery in 2022 on Wellington Place in Belfast, located next door to the Stix & Stones Meat Wagon restaurant.
Rory Lee, head chef at Stix & Stones Meat Wagon restaurant, said: “We're bringing an authentic, high-quality barbecue experience right to the heart of the city, complemented by our own dedicated butchery next door.
“Stix & Stones Meat Wagon has been designed to offer customers a mix of intimate table settings and booth dining that’s perfect for a relaxed get-together with friends and family to enjoy mouth-watering and tasty barbecue food lovingly smoked by our pitmasters.
“Our authentic slow and low cooking techniques, combined with our farm-to-fork commitment and supporting local suppliers of fresh quality food and ingredients, ensures every dish we serve is not only bursting with flavour, but contributes to boosting the local economy.
“With the creation of 20 new jobs, and more on the horizon, we want to share our love for great barbecue, as we feel we have created something truly special here for meat lovers across the region to enjoy over and over again.”