Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belfast restaurant, Stix & Stones, is now offering meat lovers an authentic barbecue experience with the launch of its new Meat Wagon restaurant.

The opening of the new restaurant on Wellington Place has created 20 full-time and part-time roles with plans to create an additional four jobs with the launch of a takeaway section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Company owners of new Stix & Stones Meat Wagon, John Trainor and Joanne Mulligan have been promoting the new venture by taking an old RUC Land Rover on the road around Belfast.

Belfast restaurant, Stix & Stones, is now offering local meat lovers a authentic barbecue experience with the launch of its new Stix & Stones Meat Wagon restaurant in Belfast. Pictured launching the Stix & Stones Meat Wagon restaurant are Rory Lee, head chef, and Lauren McDermott, restaurant manager

Stix & Stones launched its first hugely successful restaurant in Belfast city centre in 2014, before opening its Ballyhackamore outlet in 2023.

It also launched its very own Stix & Stones Butchery in 2022 on Wellington Place in Belfast, located next door to the Stix & Stones Meat Wagon restaurant.

Rory Lee, head chef at Stix & Stones Meat Wagon restaurant, said: “We're bringing an authentic, high-quality barbecue experience right to the heart of the city, complemented by our own dedicated butchery next door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stix & Stones Meat Wagon has been designed to offer customers a mix of intimate table settings and booth dining that’s perfect for a relaxed get-together with friends and family to enjoy mouth-watering and tasty barbecue food lovingly smoked by our pitmasters.

“Our authentic slow and low cooking techniques, combined with our farm-to-fork commitment and supporting local suppliers of fresh quality food and ingredients, ensures every dish we serve is not only bursting with flavour, but contributes to boosting the local economy.