Belfast law firm Millar McCall Wylie has welcomed five newly qualified solicitors to its team. Cathy Kerr joins the firm’s employment law team, Patrick Boyle will specialise in litigation, Molly Rainey is the latest member of the corporate law team and Rachel McCullough will work in commercial property law. Recently qualified Tonya Gregg has also joined the firm as a new recruit as part of its residential property team.

Chris McCandless, chief operating officer with Millar McCall Wylie, said: “Nurturing new talent is a priority for Millar McCall Wylie as we continue to evolve, to build a strong future for the firm and to help shape the next generation of lawyers. “We are absolutely thrilled to have retained these exceptional young lawyers. We are very proud of Cathy, Molly, Patrick and Rachel – each of whom have demonstrated incredible potential during their time with us and we have no doubt their careers will continue to flourish in the years ahead. “It is also with great pleasure we welcome Tonya Gregg to our residential law team, a dynamic and fast-growing element of our firm. Congratulations to all on their recent qualifications and we look forward to supporting their onwards journey at Millar McCall Wylie.”