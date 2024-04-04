Five-star Nicola creates a tasty treat for visitors to top sheepdog farm
Blackrock House, a prestigious five-star luxury B&B in Portrush, and Glenshane Country Farm, an acclaimed visitor attraction in Maghera, have created the unique cake as a bespoke gift for visitors to the farm.
The cake in the collaboration is made by Nicola Neill, owner of Blackrock House B&B and is now available in a specially designed gift box as a souvenir for visitors to Glenshane Country Farm’s’ immersive ‘Sheepdogs at Work Experience’.
The Irish whiskey fruit cake, winner of both ‘Best Bushmills Cake’ at the Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival and the Gold Innovation Award, embodies a real taste of Northern Ireland culinary excellence and innovation, according to Nicola.
“Crafted with passion the fruit cake perfectly captures the authentic taste of the Causeway Coast, infused with delightful flavours of juicy sultanas, raisins, black tea, a hint of spice, and the sweet sherry aromas of Blackbush whiskey,” she adds.
The cake was developed with Jamese McCloy, owner of Glenshane Country Farm, as souvenir of the sheep farm and its award-winning sheep dogs.
“Jamese and I first met back in 2022 at Tourism NI’s Giant Spirit Awards. This sparked the idea of working with Glenshane Country Farm to see if they’d like a unique branded gift for their visitors to take home with them,” adds Nicola.
Jamese says: “From the moment I tasted this delicious Irish whiskey fruit cake, I knew it would be the perfect souvenir for our international guests. Incorporating Moss, our beloved sheepdog, on the gift box design adds a personal touch that resonates with everyone who visits the farm and meets the animals.”
