Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Spar Malone Road in south Belfast has brought home the only Northern Ireland award from the prestigious Convenience Awards.

The store was one of 19 national award-winners, taking home the gong for Multiple Managed Convenience Store of the Year thanks to their focus on customer services driving sales for the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judges at the Manchester event noted the store’s commitment to shopper loyalty, noting it was “driven by a strong grocery offering and in-store services options to keep shoppers coming back”, which resulted in a 19% year-on-year increase in weekly store sales.

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group which operates the store said the win puts Henderson Retail as one of the top convenience operators in the UK.

Mark said: “Spar Malone is a store which services several categories of shoppers, from residents to students, meaning we have the freshest products available for tonight’s tea alongside an outstanding offering of hot and cold food to go.

“The store represents what we are achieving in our outlets across Northern Ireland under the Spar and Eurospar brands, bringing a competitive convenience offering complemented by services and facilities that improve the shopping experience, from the installation of self-check-outs to improving the range of fresh and convenient brands and products available in-store, alongside an upgraded Barista Bar coffee to go experience.

Spar Malone was the sole Northern Ireland winner at the Convenience Awards in Manchester, taking home the Multiple Managed Convenience Store category. Pictured is Convenience Awards 2024 host Edith Bowman with Sam McCann from Henderson Retail and Sunneva Moore from Convenience Store

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to bring home the award, our colleagues in Spar Malone are the driving factor of the store’s brilliant financial performance and without the fantastic team spirit, drive and determination seen in store daily, such success would not be possible.”

The finalists in the Multiple Managed Convenience Store of the Year included stores from Kent and Lancashire, plus Eurospar Ashbury in Bangor, Co. Down.

Aidan Fortune, editor of Convenience Store, added: “Congratulations to Henderson Retail and all the team at Spar Malone. The store is clearly much more than a convenience store with the feeling of a community neighbourhood retailer, and Spar Malone is a one stop shop for everything a customer may need.

"Our judges were impressed by the operator’s attention towards catering for a wide variety of needs, while also keeping shoppers at the forefront of change with their ‘tell us first’ initiative, allowing management to evolve quickly towards shopper needs, helping to create a more positive and welcoming shopper experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad