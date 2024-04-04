Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of the popular north Antrim catering outlet has spoken of the shock after his trailer was hit and ‘totally destroyed’ by a passing tour bus.

Adrian O’Neill of Dallas Diner thanked everyone for their kind words and support over the past 16 years adding 'someone was looking down on us’ as they had closed only 10 minutes earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage shared on social media shows the devastation at the scene near the Solo filling station on the Frosses Road. This video by Chris McConnell, taken shortly after the crash.

In a social media post on Wednesday night, Adrian from Martinstown, confirmed: "Just want to let all our customers and friends know that the trailer was hit by a tour bus which totally destroyed the trailer.

"Luckily the trailer had been closed for about 10 minutes so no injuries or worse.

"Thanks to everyone who rang, sent messages and came over to support us. We are obviously in total shock and totally gutted but very glad someone was looking down on us.”

The scene on the Frosses Road after the Dallas Diner was hit by a tour bus. Photo: Adrian O'Neill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chef by trade, Adrian is still unsure about the future of the business although added that he will miss the customers, banter and craic adding: “I’m going really miss everyone. It’s like a bar with no beer. I’m going to have to think hard at where I go from here.”

News that the popular catering trailer had been destroyed brought a flood of messages from the public expressing their support and thankfulness that no one had been killed or injured.