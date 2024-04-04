Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the most iconic sporting trophies in the world of horseracing has been designed by a Northern Ireland-based student for the first time ever.

Graphic design student Ritik Tailor (21) has been on placement at Randox Healthcare in Crumlin since September and won the chance to design this year’s prestigious Grand National Trophy.

His award-winning design, which features a horse rising from a circular blood drop, will be presented to the winner of the 2024 event at Aintree Racecourse next week.

Known as the world’s greatest steeplechase, the Grand National will take place on April 13 with the iconic final on Saturday, April 15.

Randox managing director, Dr. Peter FitzGerald, said: “From the start of the Randox Sponsorship in 2017, I proposed a unique trophy would be designed and produced each year with a full-sized trophy presented to the winning owner and miniature versions to the trainer, jockey and groom.

"Each trophy is uniquely Randox and has a story to tell. The design on the trophy has evolved over the years, innovation is a characteristic that Randox takes great pride in. Randox is dedicated to improving health using innovative diagnostic technologies.

"Each year we have an internal competition to see who's design will be chosen. This year it was the innovative work of talented De Montfort University placement student, Ritik Tailor. This is the first time ever a placement student has had the honour.”

Delighted Ritik explained: “I am very fortunate to be given the opportunity to design the Randox Grand National Trophy. Being entrusted with such an important design at the start of my placement is quite rewarding.

"With the support of the team, I was able to create a trophy that feels like a major accomplishment for me as an intern. It’s also an incredible opportunity as the trophy is being presented to the winning jockey at the Randox Grand National. It is also a great feeling that something I have created will be woven into the history of such a prestigious sporting event.”

This year’s trophy has two key elements, the design showcases the elegance of a horse mid-jump with nods to Randox’s expertise in biochemistry. A double helix, representing DNA, rises from the base of the trophy and is partially encased by two silver rods that act as its handles.

The horse, rising from a circular blood drop is one of the most iconic symbols of the event, was something that Ritik considered an essential component to incorporate into the design.

He explained: “I wanted to capture the racehorse in a way that would make it stand out as the focal point of the trophy. After brainstorming a couple of sketches, I decided on a dynamic and lifelike horse sculpture.

“I wanted to incorporate Randox’s expertise in the field of biochemistry and molecular diagnostics into the design. This intricate design is etched into the metal base of the horse, symbolising Randox’s icon.”

Graphic design team lead, Elizabeth Heaney, added: “Ritik has truly made his mark within our design team during his placement. His trophy design being chosen over others from multiple designers is a testament to his creativity and talent. We couldn’t be prouder of this year’s Randox Grand National trophy and I hope Ritik feels the same sense of accomplishment for his involvement in its creation.

“It’s amazing to think that Ritik accomplished this feat within just four weeks of joining Randox, demonstrating his quick adaption to the company and his ability to create a design that embodies Randox’s essence flawlessly.”

The Randox Grand National trophies over the years have been brought to life by silversmith, Cara Murphy also praised the design: “This is the fifth year I have had the honour of making the Randox Grand National trophy. It is always exciting to see the different designs and how they each celebrate the event.”

Formed in 1982 in Northern Ireland, Randox is the largest healthcare diagnostic company from the UK and Ireland. The company employs some 2,200 staff globally and maintains a strong commitment to R&D and innovation. Up to 25% of turnover is committed to such purposes each year.

Randox manufactures over 4 billion tests annually and is active in 145 countries, supplying a wide range of healthcare providers. It is assessed that Randox products are involved in 5% of diagnoses globally, directly impacting around 400m people.