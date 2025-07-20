Belfast tech firm Totalmobile’s Field First platform chosen to power national transformation at Coates. Pictured is Phil Race (Image: Totalmobile)

Coates will deploy Totalmobile’s Field First platform to replace a range of legacy systems and improve operational insight to its nationwide operations

Belfast-based field management software specialist Totalmobile has signed a new five-year agreement with Coates, an equipment hire business in Australia.

Under the deal, Totalmobile will look to modernise how branch, workshop, field and support teams operate across the country.

More than 1,100 operational staff across more than 145 branches and workshops will use the platform to streamline and enhance fleet and asset repairs and maintenance activities, job scheduling, and reduce admin tasks.

"We’re working with organisations that want to strip out complexity and get back to what matters most, helping people on the ground deliver great service,” said Phil Race, chief executive at Totalmobile.

"Coates had a clear goal to improve how work gets done without adding more layers in the mix. That’s where our platform, Field First, fits in, and we’re excited to be playing a part in their journey."

Peter Davis, executive general manager, Asset Services, at Coates, added: "Our people are based at branches and sites across Australia, often working in remote or challenging environments to support our customers wherever they need us.

"We needed a platform that would bring everything together and increase productivity while also reducing the admin workload of our team.