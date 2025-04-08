Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

H&J Martin Group, a family-run business with over 175 years of history in Northern Ireland, has been confirmed as the approved contractor for all Hard and Soft Facilities Management (FM) services at Belfast City Airport for an additional three-year period.

The securing of this new contract marks a successful and ongoing relationship that began in 2020.

The scope of works will include both Hard and Soft Facilities Management services, with three full-time H&J Martin operators working exclusively at the airport to support these services.

Chris Reid, Director of Facilities Management, H&J Martin Group (Left). John McConnell, Head of Business Development, H&J Martin Group (Right).

A significant portion of the Hard FM works will be carried out by H&J Martin Group’s direct employees, while Soft FM services will be delivered in partnership with Ryak Cleaning and Support Services and other trusted supply chain partners.

Chris Reid, facilities management director of H&J Martin Group, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have successfully secured an additional three-year contract servicing Belfast City Airport.

"Our business is built on forging lasting relationships with our clients, and we take great pride in helping service their building and maintenance requirements. Our teams will be working tirelessly over the next three years to continue delivering excellence on this contract.”

Jonathan Rice, head of Capital Projects and facilities at Belfast City Airport, expressed his enthusiasm: “Throughout our partnership with H&J Martin Group, we have built a trusted and positive relationship that will only grow stronger over the next three years.