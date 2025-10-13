Ardmore to deliver creative, media and strategy for Department for Infrastructure as part of ambitious Road Safety Strategy to 2030 which aims to halve road deaths

Belfast integrated marketing and communications agency Ardmore has been retained following a competitive pitch process to deliver all road safety campaigns Northern Ireland, a key strand of the region’s new Road Safety Strategy to 2030.

Ardmore, ranked among the Top 30 Regional Agencies and the Top 100 Creative Agencies in the UK by Campaign magazine, will provide the advertising strategy, creative and media for the Department for Infrastructure campaigns that aims to reduce road deaths and serious injuries and to encourage more sustainable travel choices.

First appointed to the brief in 2020, Ardmore has, working closely with the Department, developed a series of creative campaigns including ‘Roadwise Up’ designed to challenge all road users to think about their own actions when out and about, focusing on behaviours such as careless driving, speeding, drink and drug driving, and seatbelt use.

Miriam Moertl, managing director, Ardmore said: “We are delighted to once again have been appointed to deliver the incredibly important Safe and Sustainable Travel in Northern Ireland brief for the Department for Infrastructure.

"We have enjoyed a strong working partnership with the Department over recent years as we continue to deliver this vital and literally life saving work.

"This is more than just another campaign - it is an incredible privilege to work with the Department to influence behaviour change, and a responsibility that we take very seriously.”

The Road Safety Strategy for Northern Ireland to 2030 reflects the Department for Infrastructure’s continuing commitment to working in partnership to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries across the roads network and to the ongoing development of a safe and sustainable transport network that meets the needs of all road users.

The strategy includes ambitious targets, including a cut of at least 50% in the number of road deaths and serious injuries within five years. It also targets a 60% cut in the number of children and young people impacted by death and serious injury.

Ardmore provides a range of services to clients across the public and private sector, from creative design and branding that stands out, to strategy, media planning, digital marketing, social media, video, website, content creation and beyond.

The business continues to invest in research and behavioural science to inform its campaigns and taps into global consumer insights as a longstanding partner and shareholder in Worldwide Partners Inc (WPI), enabling it to harness international insights while maintaining a strong local presence.

It is also part of the wider Ardmore Group, which includes PR firm LK Communications, e-commerce agency BFG Digital, and strategic advisory consultancy Confluence Consulting.