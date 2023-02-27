Impressive and outstandingly tasty food and drink products from artisan and smaller companies here were showcased at a special event in the Houses of Parliament last week for political leaders.

MPs and peers were able to experience ‘A Taste of Northern Ireland’ at a special exhibition organised by the new Northern Ireland All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG).

Displaying a broad range of food and drink were smaller and artisan producers, many of which are either already doing business in GB or keen to start trading there. The unique event in London demonstrated importance of access to the biggest single market for locally produced food and drink. Many had also won international awards for premium quality.

Minister of State Steve Baker, left, pictured with Alastair Bell of Irish Black Butter at the Northern Ireland food and drink showcase in Parliament

The impressive table top display represented cross-party and cross-community support for food and drink manufacturers across NI, the region’s single most important industry and a major exporter to over 60 global markets.

The showcase attracted MPs and other representatives from all the main parties, including DUP, SDLP, Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrat and SNP as well as Crossbench and Independent peers, to sample the food and drink and meet the people behind the creation, development and production of a wide range of quality products. It was organised with help from Food NI, Northern Ireland’s main food and drink promotion body.

Christine Cousins of Food NI, which lined up the local companies for APPG, said: “It is vitally important that we are able to showcase our top class produce in Great Britain and enhance the visibility there of our already highly sought after food and drink products there. Great Britain continues to be the biggest single market outside Northern Ireland for our products.”

It was a view shared forthrightly by Alastair Bell, the managing director of the multi-award winning Irish Black Butter in Portrush, who was also able to see his unique savoury/sweet spread on sale in the gift show in Parliament.

“We all need to be able to access Britain as easily as possible to grow our sales there. I’ve been focused of Britain for some considerable time and see great opportunities. Other companies in our sector are also dependent on suppliers in Britain for essential ingredients,” Alastair said.

Mark Wright of Ballylisk of Armagh Cheese, based in Portadown, continued: “We have a vibrant and increasingly successful food industry in Northern Ireland which is a driving force in the local economy and deserves greater support especially for its efforts to expand sales in Britain.”

APPG chairman Ian Paisley Jnr, stated: “I would like to say a big thank you to all of the small independent businesses who flew over from Northern Ireland and supported our event. They included Craic Foods, Craigavon; Burren Balsamics, Richhill; The Chocolate Manor, Casterock; Crawford’s Rock Seaweed Company, Newcastle; Irish Black Butter, Portrush; Blackfire Foods, Belfast; Finnebrogue Artisan, Downpatrick; Hinch Distillery, Ballynahinch; and Ballylisk of Armagh Cheese."

Other products on show included: Copeland Rum, Donaghadee; Long Meadow cider and apple juice, Portadown; Olive Tree Bakery, Bangor; Milgro crispy onions, Limavady; Whitewater Brewery, Castlewellan; Kenako Biltong, Ballyclare; Granny Shaw’s Fudge, Ballymena; and Abernethy Butter, Dromara.

Mr Paisley continued: “In NI we only have a population of two million but yet produce enough for 70 million people. We have some of the best food and drink producers and we want to continue sending those products to GB as well as exporting them further afield.”

Steve Baker, Minister of State for NI, explained: “I just want to say thank you to everyone who has come to this event, the vendors, the businesses which have sent over their products, the people who have come out to see this incredible display of NI food and drink. Our goal is stability for businesses in NI and let me assure you, we are all working towards that.”

Stephen Farry, Alliance MP for North Down, added: “It is a wonderful time and indeed place to showcase the stunning food and drink we have in NI. We are world leaders in many ways and areas, especially when it comes to innovation.

“We are incredibly proud of the small artisan companies which we have in most parts of Northern Ireland. There are more and more of these wonderful small businesses springing up almost every day across our region and that is something we can all take great pride in.”