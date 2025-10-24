New hires will help to deliver the magic of an M&S Christmas, with roles available across food, fashion, home & beauty, warehouse operations and hospitality

Marks & Spencer has announced over 400 seasonal job opportunities across its 22 stores in Northern Ireland as part of its annual festive recruitment drive.

New hires will help to deliver the magic of an M&S Christmas, with roles available across food, fashion, home & beauty, warehouse operations and hospitality.

A range of shift patterns mean seasonal jobs are perfect for those looking for flexibility or young people starting out in their career.

All roles are listed via the M&S Careers website, where candidate can apply directly. Christmas is the busiest time of year at M&S with the retailer welcoming millions of customers through its doors.

M&S launched its iconic Christmas sandwiches last week and its Christmas Food to Order service earlier this month – over 56,000 orders were placed on the first day (23rd September) – up 7% year-on-year.

Ryan Lemon, regional manager for M&S in Northern Ireland, said: “Our colleagues are what make M&S so special – especially at Christmas. Every year, teams across Northern Ireland go above and beyond, from helping customers find the perfect outfit to ensuring Christmas dinners are ready to enjoy.

“This year, we’re investing even more in service – recruiting additional customer assistants and giving colleagues more time to deliver exceptional experiences. For anyone who enjoys connecting with people, there’s no better time to join the M&S team.”

Recent research from M&S revealed that one in four young people choose to begin their careers in retail – more than double the total in any other industry.