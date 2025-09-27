The acquisition of CTS in Newry is part of Cardo's growth strategy to expand its footprint. Pictured is Connaire McGreevy, founder of CTS Projects

Acquisition of CTS strengthens Cardo’s footprint across Ireland and supports long-term growth plans

A Newry-based provider of maintenance services to more than 65,000 properties across the island of Ireland has been acquired by Cardo Group.

The acquisition of CTS is part of Cardo's growth strategy to expand its footprint.

CTS will benefit from Cardo’s investment, resources, and expertise to help meet the growing demand for property services across both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland while supporting the group’s wider growth strategy.

Liam Bevan, chief executive of Cardo

The senior leadership team at CTS will be guiding the acquisition to ensure a smooth integration into the Cardo family.

Connaire McGreevy, founder of CTS Projects, said: "Joining Cardo is a natural next step for CTS and an exciting opportunity for our team. We’ll be able to build on the strong foundations we’ve established over many years, while opening the door to new expertise and large-scale growth.

"For our clients and supply chain partners, it’s business as usual - we’re the same dedicated team with the same commitment to quality.

"Becoming part of Cardo gives us greater resources to invest in our people, support local suppliers, and create new opportunities, from Waterford to Derry-Londonderry."

Liam Bevan, chief executive of Cardo, added: "CTS has built a strong reputation across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, recognised for its commitment to quality, reliability, and community values - making this partnership a natural fit.

"This acquisition is an important step in our growth strategy, expanding our presence while ensuring that services continue to be delivered by local teams who understand and care for their communities.

"Together, we can support local jobs, invest in skills, and build long-term partnerships that benefit clients, suppliers, and residents across the Island of Ireland."