Finance Minister John O’Dowd has launched a recruitment campaign seeking approximately 200 apprenticeships for the Civil Service.

The Operational Delivery Apprenticeship Scheme 2025 is recruiting apprenticeships across a range of government departments in a variety of front-line positions attracting a starting salary of £25,796.

Speaking as he was joined by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Minister O’Dowd said: “I am pleased to launch the Operational Delivery Apprenticeship Scheme. This is a great opportunity for prospective applicants to begin a successful career in the Civil Service.

“The scheme affords apprentices the opportunity to earn while they learn while also playing a key role in delivery of essential frontline services which make a real difference in the lives of people including making decisions regarding benefits or other types of entitlements and assessing claims/applications, and dealing with customer enquiries.

“No previous experience or qualifications are required with apprentices undertaking a relevant qualification during working hours while under the supervision of a mentor.”

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons explained: “I am proud of the pivotal role my Department has played in shaping and delivering this initiative. It’s a testament to our commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for people who want to make a difference to society and investing in the future of our public service.

“The Operational Delivery Apprenticeship Scheme is a gateway to a fulfilling career in public service. It’s about building skills, gaining confidence, and making a lasting impact on people’s lives.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald added: “Apprenticeships provide a tried and tested route to good jobs. Operational Delivery Apprenticeships in the public sector represent a first step into public service careers for the leaders of tomorrow.”

Applications for the scheme is open and closed at noon on Friday, November 7 with appointments beginning March / April 2026.