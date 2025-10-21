'For the leaders of tomorrow': New 2025 scheme offers £25,796 starting salary, no qualifications needed, and career progression in frontline public service

By Claire Cartmill
Published 21st Oct 2025, 17:00 BST
Earn while you learn: The 2025 Operational Delivery Scheme offers paid, mentored roles in essential public services – apply now for 2025 intake

Finance Minister John O’Dowd has launched a recruitment campaign seeking approximately 200 apprenticeships for the Civil Service.

The Operational Delivery Apprenticeship Scheme 2025 is recruiting apprenticeships across a range of government departments in a variety of front-line positions attracting a starting salary of £25,796.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking as he was joined by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Minister O’Dowd said: “I am pleased to launch the Operational Delivery Apprenticeship Scheme. This is a great opportunity for prospective applicants to begin a successful career in the Civil Service.

Finance Minister John O’Dowd, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald pictured with Auske Vasiliaukaite and Barry Killen who are current participants of the Operational Delivery Apprentice Schemeplaceholder image
Finance Minister John O’Dowd, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald pictured with Auske Vasiliaukaite and Barry Killen who are current participants of the Operational Delivery Apprentice Scheme

“The scheme affords apprentices the opportunity to earn while they learn while also playing a key role in delivery of essential frontline services which make a real difference in the lives of people including making decisions regarding benefits or other types of entitlements and assessing claims/applications, and dealing with customer enquiries.

“No previous experience or qualifications are required with apprentices undertaking a relevant qualification during working hours while under the supervision of a mentor.”

placeholder image
Read More
UK toy and nursery retailer Toytown is ready to reopen in a new NI location

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons explained: “I am proud of the pivotal role my Department has played in shaping and delivering this initiative. It’s a testament to our commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for people who want to make a difference to society and investing in the future of our public service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Operational Delivery Apprenticeship Scheme is a gateway to a fulfilling career in public service. It’s about building skills, gaining confidence, and making a lasting impact on people’s lives.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald added: “Apprenticeships provide a tried and tested route to good jobs. Operational Delivery Apprenticeships in the public sector represent a first step into public service careers for the leaders of tomorrow.”

Applications for the scheme is open and closed at noon on Friday, November 7 with appointments beginning March / April 2026.

Further information on the scheme and how to apply is available on the NICS recruitment website here.

Related topics:Caoimhe ArchibaldJohn O'DowdGordon LyonsCivil Service
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice