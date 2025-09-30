Former Allstate Northern Ireland chief financial officer 'honoured' to be appointed non-executive director of FinTrU Board
Northern Ireland-based financial services company FinTrU is pleased to announce the appointment of Christina Bates as a non-executive director to its Board, effective immediately.
Christina brings over 30 years of experience in financial services, including her tenure as chief financial officer at Allstate NI. Her strategic acumen and extensive industry expertise will be invaluable as FinTrU continues to evolve and uphold its commitment to delivering excellence for clients.
This appointment reflects FinTrU’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its governance and leadership as it expands its footprint across global markets.
John Healy, chair of the FinTrU Board, welcomed the appointment, explained: "Christina is a highly respected figure in the industry and we are delighted to welcome her to the FinTrU Board.
"Her appointment reflects our ongoing dedication to strong governance and thoughtful leadership. Christina’s perspective will be invaluable as we navigate the landscape of our industry and pursue new opportunities for innovation and growth."
Commenting on her appointment, Christina added: "I am honoured to join the Board of FinTrU at such an exciting time in the company’s journey. FinTrU has built a strong reputation for innovation and integrity, and I am eager to contribute to its continued success and strategic direction."
FinTrU employs 1,400 people across Belfast, Londonderry, Letterkenny, London, New York and Porto.