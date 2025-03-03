Currently the boss of Invest Northern Ireland, Londonderry man John Healy OBE is the new chair of the board for FinTrU Limited

The FinTrU Limited Board of Directors has appointed Londonderry businessman John Healy OBE as chair of the board, effective March 2025.

John Healy OBE has over 30 years’ experience in the financial services and technology industries. Previously, he led Allstate Northern Ireland as managing director for seven years, held the position of service centre head for Citibank in Belfast and served as chair of the Software Alliance.

Mr Healy is currently the chair of Invest Northern Ireland, a non-executive director at Progressive Building Society and a council member of Ulster University.

Darragh McCarthy, FinTrU founder and chief executive officer, said: “John’s expertise will be invaluable as FinTrU continues to be at the forefront of creating innovative, technology-enabled client lifecycle management solutions.

"Our people are FinTrU’s greatest asset and have been central to our achievements as an organisation. John’s appointment will support us in working together to further build upon this success.”

John Healy OBE, chair of the board for FinTrU Limited, explained: “Ambition and growth continue to be core elements at FinTrU, and I am delighted to join the company. I am greatly looking forward to working alongside the passionate FinTrU team as we target future accomplishments.”

Katrien Roppe, FinTrU chief of staff, added: “John has a vast array of experience in successfully leading global organisations. His knowledge will greatly contribute to our company’s vision, and we look forward to collaborating with him on FinTrU’s strategic objectives.”