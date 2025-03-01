A former bar, restaurant and nightclub in Omagh has been listed for sale with a £500,000 asking price.

The riverside venue, known as The Aviary, located on Old Market Place, closed its doors at the end of October 2024 after a ‘whirlwind’ three years in business.

The news of the closure was shared via a heartfelt social media post from the team, expressing their gratitude to customers, staff and local supporters. The closure marked the end of a long legacy for the venue, which had been a staple in Omagh's hospitality scene for over 30 years.

Relaunched in 2021 by Londonderry businessman Stephen Doherty, the venue operated as ‘The Aviary’ on the street level, with a bar and restaurant, and ‘The Perch,’ a nightclub on the upper floor.

Now being marketed by CBRE NI, the two-story venue spans 4,767 sq ft and offers potential buyers the opportunity to purchase or lease the property and either with or without its valuable alcohol licence.

According to the listing, the premises consists of an extensive two-story town centre building, previously housing a public bar on the ground floor and a nightclub on the first floor. Both floors are finished to a high standard.

CBRE NI also suggests the “potential for alternative uses including residential, subject to planning” with options in hospitality, retail and residential development.

Also posted on The Aviary social media site, it stated: “This prime property, located in a highly sought-after riverside location in the heart of Omagh, offers exceptional potential for a wide range of uses.

"Previously operating as The Aviary Bar, the property is a fantastic turnkey investment, finished to a superb specification. It presents a unique opportunity for those seeking to purchase a property with high-quality finishes, ready for immediate occupancy, or for those looking to explore redevelopment options.”

Key features include:

Turnkey property: Finished to an excellent standard, this building is ready for immediate operation as a hospitality venue or can be repurposed for other commercial uses.

Exclusive riverside location: Enjoy the scenic views and desirable positioning by the river in the County town of Tyrone; Omagh, a central location with high footfall.

Flexible purchase options: Available with or without a liquor licence, offering flexibility for different business models.

Redevelopment potential: This property holds great potential for redevelopment, whether for retail purposes, or conversion into residential units.

High investment potential: Situated in a prime town location with future growth prospects, this property is an ideal investment for those seeking to expand their portfolio.

Potential uses include:

Hospitality: Continue as a bar or restaurant with the existing liquor licence, or rebrand into a new concept.

Retail: Excellent space for retail businesses, benefiting from high visibility and foot traffic.

Residential: The layout and location make it an attractive proposition for residential conversion, ideal for apartments or mixed-use development.

1 . The Aviary The Aviary on Old Market Place, Omagh, which is on the market for £500,000 Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . The Aviary The Aviary on Old Market Place, Omagh, which is on the market for £500,000 Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . The Aviary The Aviary on Old Market Place, Omagh, which is on the market for £500,000. Pictured is ‘The Perch’, which operated as a nightclub on the first floor Photo: u Photo Sales