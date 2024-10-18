Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Community outpour after The Aviary in Omagh shares a heartfelt message expressing their heavy hearts stating ‘it’s time for us to close our book with the closing of the business’

A popular The Aviary Bar in Omagh has revealed plans to close after ‘whirlwind’ three years in business.

The news was shared via a heartfelt social media post from the team, expressing their gratitude to customers, staff and local supporters.

In a social media post, Team Aviary, said: “With the heaviest of hearts, we at The Aviary have come to the point where it’s time for us, to close our book with the closing of the business.

“It has been a whirlwind three years since we opened our doors in Old Market Place and we wouldn't change them for the world. But in our heart of hearts we know that the time is right for us to call it a day at The Aviary.

“To every single customer who came through our doors, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. It was an absolute pleasure serving yous. There are far too many people to thank, including suppliers, our musical entertainment acts and so on. But know we are grateful to each and every one of you.

“And to our fantastic staff, both past and present. Thanks just isn't enough. You's were the backbone of the entire business and we truly appreciate every single thing you did with your time at The Aviary.

“To our Old Market Place neighbours, thank you for welcoming us into the "Back Market".”

A popular The Aviary Bar in Omagh has revealed plans to close after ‘whirlwind’ three years in business. Credit Facebook

They thanked their patrons for their support and emphasized the importance of local businesses, urging customers to shop and dine locally, especially during challenging times for high street establishments.

“We close our doors on Sunday, October 27, so we truly hope to see some old and new faces before we go. In regards to vouchers, if you can't get in to use them before we go, they will be fully redeemable in our sister venues The Village Inn and Canavan's.

“One last small request. Please continue to support local businesses on the high street. Times are unquestionably hard for all of us but these places are the beating hearts of our towns and at the minute there are far too many empty premises in Omagh's town centre. Shop local, eat local, drink local. Support those smaller independent businesses. Town centres and hospitality relies upon people coming through their doors, get out there and give these businesses a chance of surviving in these tough times.

“Once again, for all your custom and support, thank you.”

Shortly after the closure announcement, the team expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support: “We are overwhelmed and genuinely touched with people’s good wishes… but we aren’t gone just yet.”