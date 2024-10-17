Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Situated in 'The Keep', a newly developed retail complex by Alterity Investments on the site of the former BHS, the store joins other major retailers at Cornmarket like H&M and Deichmann

Apple is set to unveil its first new Northern Ireland retail store in over 16 years.

Located at Cornmarket in Belfast, the store will officially open its doors to the public at 9am tomorrow (Friday), marking the end of Apple's relationship with the Victoria Square shopping complex.

This new store is significant as it stands as Apple's only official outlet on the island of Ireland, complementing its 40 other retail locations across the UK.

Situated in ‘The Keep’, a newly developed retail complex by Alterity Investments on the site of the former BHS, the store joins other major retailers like H&M and Deichmann.

Apple, which employs 90 staff within its Belfast retail operation, has emphasized its commitment to sustainability, stating that the new store will operate on 100% renewable energy and utilize sustainable materials in its fit-out. The store will feature a dedicated ‘Apple Pickup’ area to streamline the process of ordering online and collecting in-store, enhancing customer convenience.

In a nod to the local community, the first visitors to the store will be pupils from St Oliver Plunkett Primary School, who participated in a special coding session to celebrate European Code Week. This initiative aims to foster coding skills and digital literacy among young people.

The new Belfast store will also showcase Apple’s latest innovation, the Apple Vision Pro, allowing customers to experience demos of the company’s first spatial computer. Additionally, a double counter ‘Genius Bar’ will provide tech support to customers.

Wendy Beckman, Apple’s head of retail for Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa, expressed enthusiasm about the new location, stating: “We are thrilled to be opening our new store in Belfast, after serving customers in the city since 2008. Our new home will be a place for all of the community and serve as a destination to explore and buy Apple’s incredible product line-up.”