SHS Group boss Arthur Richmond to leave in January with former vice president and commercial director at Asda Paul Gillow to succeed

Northern Ireland Consumer goods giant SHS Group has announced that chief executive officer Arthur Richmond is to retire after more than 28 years service.

Arthur will continue in his role into the new year, before transitioning to a non-executive position on the Board, overseeing key project-based initiatives.

His tenure has been instrumental in the growth and success of SHS, which owns a host of popular consumer brands like Shloer, WKD, Merrydown Cider, Zip & Sunny Jim firelighters and Maguire & Paterson matches.

Previously holding the position of chief operating and financial officer, he oversaw Finance, IS services, and a range of Group Divisions. He also led the company’s merger and acquisition strategy and worked with Divisions in implementing their long-term plans.

Since becoming CEO, Arthur has focused on streamlining trading operations and establishing the Executive Leadership Board, while driving the Group’s commitment to people, sustainable growth, and responsible business practices.

Arthur said: "It has been a privilege to be part of the Group through the various stages of growth and transformation. I’ve had the opportunity to work with incredibly talented people and I am extremely proud of what we have achieved together.

"While I am stepping back from full-time duties, I look forward to supporting the business in a new capacity as we enter the next phase of our development.”

Karen Salters, chair of SHS Group, explained: "Arthur has been a driving force behind our success. We are delighted that he will continue contributing in a non-executive role, helping to steer the future direction of the business.”

In response SHS Group have appointed Paul Gillow as its incoming Group CEO. Paul, who will join in January 2025, brings 19 years of industry experience, most recently as vice president and commercial director at Asda.

At Asda, Paul was responsible for commercial and supply chain operations across five major business units. Known for his expertise in commercial strategy, transformation and people development, Paul played a key role in shaping business strategy and delivering strong results.

Commenting on his appointment, Paul continued: "I am delighted to join SHS and work with such a dynamic group to drive future progress and foster a culture that prioritises people and innovation.”