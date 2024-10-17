Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pre-tax profits have increased at a Lisburn-based luxury window coverings specialist after the BGF-backed business pushed turnover up close to £200m.

Mzuri Group is currently made up of 27 companies with approximately 1,400 people, designing, engineering and supplying made-to-measure window coverings.

As well as its Northern Ireland head office, Mzuri Group has facilities across the UK, Europe and the US. It has received £20m of investment from BGF to support its growth plans.

Pictured is Mzuri Group chief executive Stuart Dickson

In accounts for the year to 31 December 2023, pre-tax profits at Mzuri climbed from £91,500 to £3.6m.

Turnover for the period rose from £193.4m to £196.5m.

The group said it continued to achieve strong sales during the year, but gross profit experienced challenges primarily related to inflationary pressures.

The year 2023 was marked by notable achievements, the group added, particularly in the initial half, showcasing "encouraging progress".

However, challenges arose in the later part of the year, a notable downturn in activity across trade and ecommerce channels, which was evident across the entire UK and ROI blind sector.

Mzuri said it responded by focusing on operational efficiency, modernisation, and enhanced customer service to improve performance. Efforts were directed towards driving revenue growth, customer retention, and capturing increased market share.

Operating profits are expected to be maintained in the current financial year.