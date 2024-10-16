Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Communications and PR specialist Jago has unveiled its new brand following a period of strong double-digit revenue growth and record results across its Belfast and Dublin operations.

The new brand is part of a strategic response to the evolving communications landscape. The independently owned agency is poised for further growth due to an expanded content offering, which is now a significant part of its overall business.

The company continues to reinvest profits and is growing its physical presence in Ireland. It moved to its new bespoke Dublin premises on Baggot Street Lower in 2023, and doubled the capacity of its Belfast city centre offices in Donegall Square West.

Working across the UK and Ireland, Jago has a range of long-term client relationships delivering local, national and international work. Clients include British Business Bank, Carlichauns, Dalata Hotel Group PLC, Design & Crafts Council Ireland, Gilbert-Ash, Imvizar, Kukoon Rugs, Stena Line, Tourism NI and Valor Hospitality Partners.

Founder and managing director, Shona Jago-Curtis, described the strategic rebrand as an important move for the firm reflecting its growing offering and reach.

To celebrate the rebrand, Jago partnered with Killowen, the smallest distillery in Ireland, to produce a limited-edition gin duo.

Shona said: “Our recent growth can be attributed to diversifying our services, providing new opportunities particularly in the integrated space.

“I am really proud of the strong performance of our team who have delivered real impact and measurable commercial value. Many of our existing clients are now entrusting us with expanded mandates, including ESG and employer brand communications, as well as influencer marketing.

“Also key to our growth is working with companies, across a broad range of sectors, who have UK and Ireland expansion ambitions. We have become an important strategic partner to many of our clients, particularly given the opportunities provided by the relatively new EU/UK trading environment.”

Jago director, Fiona Hanna, identified integrated communications as a key pillar of the company’s growth in the last number of years.

Fiona explained: “The new brand reflects our evolution, as we deliver both traditional PR services and communications as well as through-the-line content solutions.

“For us, it’s about creating and expertly distributing content with the power to stand out in a digitally dominated world. This reflects the decades of experience our team has built in PR and journalism, helping businesses and brands to create true difference.

“Our recent multi-channel campaigns have helped to build brands, establish trust, increase engagement and influence, and ultimately, deliver success for our clients and for us.”

Jago’s rebrand can be viewed on its new website at jagocommunications.com and includes a new colour palette as part of the identity overhaul.

To celebrate the rebrand, Jago partnered with Killowen, the smallest distillery in Ireland, located in the Mourne Mountains in County Down, to produce a limited-edition gin duo. This represents a thank-you gift to clients and partners who have supported Jago’s journey over the years.

Since its foundation, Jago has picked up more than 50 industry awards, most recently securing two top accolades at the 2024 Travel Marketing Awards in London in July. This included Gold Awards for PR Campaign of the Year and Best Influencer Marketing for the second year running. The company is also an Agency of the Year 2024 Finalist in the Awards for Excellence in Public Relations by PRCA and Public Relations Institute of Ireland.

Jago was also recently appointed a ‘Crown Commercial Supplier’ by the UK Government. The company’s appointment underscores the agency’s expertise in supporting the UK Government’s strategic, digital and creative work, as one of the very few dedicated UK and Ireland communications agencies with this accreditation.

Notable wins for Jago in 2024 include the launches of prestigious five-star hotel properties Seaton House and Dunluce Lodge in Scotland and Ireland respectively for the international group Valor Hospitality Partners.