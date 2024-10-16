Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast City Airport has officially opened its new Northern Irish themed restaurant, Samson’s Kitchen & Bar.

Creating 30 new jobs, Samson’s Kitchen & Bar serves a variety of local dishes and has introduced table service to the airport for the first time.

Welcoming the opening of the restaurant, Michael Jackson, head of commercial at Belfast City Airport, said: “We are excited to partner with TRG Concessions, one of the leading Food and Beverage operators in UK airports who have worked with us on the concept of Samson’s Kitchen & Bar in our Departures Lounge, bringing a taste of Northern Ireland to the terminal.

“As we approach the busy winter season, the new restaurant will offer more dining options, catering to the rising number of travellers and enhancing their overall airport experience.

“Samson’s Kitchen & Bar, which offers passengers a range of local favourites and modern dishes, was inspired by Belfast and the iconic Samson and Goliath cranes, adding a unique touch to the dining experience.

“TRG is also committed to supporting the Northern Ireland distillery offers, with Goliath’s Bar offering a wide selection from across the region.

“As the only airport in Northern Ireland located in the heart of the city, we look forward to being able to provide passengers with authentic cuisine made from locally sourced ingredients before they board their flights.”

Michael Jackson and Kirsten Pottinger celebrate the opening of Samson's Kicthen & Bar with new staff members

The opening of this local eatery coincides with Aer Lingus Regionals’ recent announcement of its largest ever winter schedule from Belfast City Airport, further emphasising the growing demand for services at the airport.

Samson’s Kitchen & Bar is a bespoke concept exclusively created by TRG Concessions in collaboration with Belfast City Airport.

Kirsten Pottinger, commercial director at TRG Concessions, said: “TRG Concessions is delighted that Samson’s is now trading at Belfast City Airport. Our vision always was to create a space that celebrates one of Belfast’s most iconic landmarks whilst capturing Northern Ireland’s vibrant food scene. We also wanted to create a space that’s fun!

“Samsons Kitchen & Bar has been designed to create a warm and friendly setting, and we are thrilled to be able to welcome passengers to the restaurant to dine and unwind before they fly - whilst giving them great service at every opportunity.”

“We are looking forward to working in partnership with Belfast City Airport in the coming years ahead, and to welcoming many new and regular passengers to our unique Kitchen & Bar.”

The new restaurant will use locally sourced ingredients from Northern Irish businesses such as Dromona, Ballymaloe Foods and Clandeboye Yoghurt.