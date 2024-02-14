Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast City Council’s planning committee has given the green light for a new 74-bedroom hotel on Queen Street in the city centre – also granting Listed Building Consent to bring the building into use again.

At the monthly meeting, planning permission was granted for the change of use to a hotel of the former police station building at 21 Queen Street. This would include refurbishment of the Grade B1 listed building and a nine storey extension/new build to the rear of the building. The development would include bar/restaurant and other facilities.

The committee also approved planning applications for two residential developments in the east and north of the city.

These are for a four storey apartment block comprising 16 units on 215-225 Castlereagh Road and a three and a half storey development on 22-30 Hopefield Avenue with 33 units including a mix of social housing and wheelchair friendly apartments.

The decisions follows January’s planning committee and approvals granted at that meeting for a number of major residential developments in the city centre- for 298 new apartments in Tomb Street/Corporation Street; 256 apartments in City Quays and 77 new apartments in May Street/Victoria Street/Gloucester Street.

Planning permission was also granted to a social housing development at Pilot Street in the Sailortown area of the city made up of 69 units including a mix of townhouses and apartments and 24 two and three-bed apartments in Ballygomartin Road in the west of the city.

Computer generated image of the new 9 storey extension/new build to the rear of the building at 21 Queen Street, Belfast

Councillor Matt Garrett, chair of the planning committee, said: “Granting planning approval for this new hotel in the city centre and for these major residential developments across the city is fantastic news for visitors to Belfast and residents and potential residents to the city.

“The planning application for the new hotel in Queen Street is of particular significance as the building is Grade B1 listed and on the heritage risk register so bringing it into use again by converting to a new hotel is to warmly welcomed. It’s another great attraction for the city centre showing council’s commitment to develop the city centre to make it an attractive place to live, work, study and visit, socialise and invest in.