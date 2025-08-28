Four businesses representing Northern Ireland at Europe’s premier emergency services event

The Emergency Services Show will take place this month at NEC Birmingham between September 17-18. Four businesses are representing Northern Ireland, including Cooneen Group, technical workwear manufacturer and designer.

The Emergency Services Show, Europe’s leading annual event for the blue light community, is returning to the NEC Birmingham this September for its 19th year, with four businesses representing innovation in the sector for Northern Ireland.

Held between September 17 and 18, the event seeks to connect more than 16,000+ blue light professionals in an exhibition that showcases new technologies and provides a space to share learnings and enhance the sector.

The event is co-located with the Emergency Tech Show, the forefront of emergency services innovation delivering real-world solutions across AI, comms, data, drones, robotics, and technologies built to boost performance, streamline operations, and support digital transformation.

One business attending is County Tyrone based Cooneen Group. A global leader in the manufacture and design of technical workwear garments, Cooneen Group apparel is used by industries including defence, the blue light sector, aviation and other corporate uniform applications.

Jonathan McKendry, Business Development Director at Cooneen Group said: "With over five decades of experience in producing technical garments for the blue light sector and beyond, Cooneen Group knows the value of speaking to those who wear uniforms day in and day out. The Emergency Services Show provides a fantastic opportunity to connect directly with our end users, but also to understand their challenges and improve our products with first-hand feedback. It's an excellent chance to collaborate with other partners and find new ways of supporting the people who are out there keeping the public safe every single day."

David Brown, Event Director & Joint Managing Director of the Emergency Services Show, added: “Each show continues to be the best and biggest show we’ve ever put on since we launched in 2006 - and we anticipate this year to be the same. I believe the show truly reflects what a fantastic sector the emergency services are and the brilliant work that they do in keeping our communities safe every day. It is truly collaboration at its best.

“From firefighters, paramedics, police officers, charities, businesses and more - whoever has a role in the emergency services, there has never been a better time to come to the show.”

Following feedback from attendees in previous years, all The Emergency Services Show scheduled sessions are now CPD qualified. Blue light sector attendees can now upskill and explore new knowledge areas all under one roof. This includes live demonstrations and simulations, panel talks, the Immersive Skills Lab, and industry leading networking opportunities to build on their knowledge and best practices of working in the blue light sector.

Another new feature for 2025 is The Community Hub, which showcases stories, talks, demonstrations and more from volunteers, charities, not-for-profit organisations and the emergency services support teams.

At the 2024 edition of the show, more than 12,000 blue light professionals attended the NEC Birmingham, with 535 leading brands in attendance, engaging directly with the key buyers from police, fire & rescue, ambulance, search & rescue, voluntary, and support services, all seeking the latest solutions and innovations to enhance public safety and streamline emergency response.