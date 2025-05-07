Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed new trade successes by local companies in the United States. Pictured are Anne Beggs, chief commercial officer, Invest NI, Economy Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Erin Nixon, consulting director at The Foundation and Andrea Haughian, head of Americas, InvestNI

Belfast-based firms The Foundation and The Creative Media Company have collectively secured contracts worth over £200,000, while Seedling and Jo Hopkins Consulting have signed new distribution agreements, expanding their reach in North America

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed new trade successes by local companies in the United States.

Contracts were secured in the US following an Invest NI trade mission to Chicago and Toronto last September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trade Mission was supported by the then Economy Minister Conor Murphy.

Belfast-based firms The Foundation and The Creative Media Company have collectively secured contracts worth over £200,000, while Seedling and Jo Hopkins Consulting have signed new distribution agreements, expanding their reach in North America.

The Minister said: “I congratulate these four companies on their latest export success. Their ability to compete on the global stage is testament to their ambition, hard work, and talent. Companies like this will help us build an innovative, high-value economy that delivers Good Jobs.”

Northern Ireland remains the only region across the UK to see export growth. The latest statistics from HMRC show that while exports from Britain fell by 5%, exports from the North rose by 1.1% to £11.09 billion in 2023-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Minister continued: “Over the last four years the north has consistently increased its exports, while regions in Britain saw exports fall. The innovation and commitment of our companies, our dual market access, and the effectiveness of Invest NI, have provided a strong basis for export success. Those strengths will remain despite the more challenging global economic context created by US tariffs.”

Erin Nixon, consulting director at The Foundation, explained: “Last year’s trade mission to North America with Invest NI gave us direct access to potential partners and invaluable support in navigating the complexities of the US market. That backing has been instrumental in helping us secure success in Chicago, where we’ve won new business delivering brand and go-to-market strategy within the legal services industry. This is just the beginning, securing this contract gives us the confidence to expand further in the US, opening new opportunities for growth.”

The announcement comes as Invest NI launches its 2025/26 trade calendar to support businesses in identifying and developing opportunities in new export markets. It includes sector-focused visits, trade missions, exhibitions and international business development events across a range of industries and markets.