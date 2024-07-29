Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Belfast office of global engineering consultancy Arup will lead the highly experienced project team, along with TODD Architects, Gleeds and Tandem Design

An integrated consultancy team has been appointed to deliver the Mourne Mountains Gateway Project visitor experience in Newcastle following confirmation of a £30million Belfast Region City Deal contract for Funding by the Department for the Economy.

The Belfast office of global engineering consultancy Arup will lead the highly experienced project team, along with TODD Architects, Gleeds and Tandem Design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £44 million Mourne Mountains Gateway Project will comprise a visitor centre at the Thomas Quarry site in the Mourne Mountains, and a gondola experience, which will improve accessibility by allowing users to travel sustainably and efficiently from Donard Park to the visitor centre.

David Algie, director at Belfast's Arup, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council chairperson Cllr Pete Byrne and Alan Smith, Department for Economy Head of Programme Delivery, City Deals with Conor Mallon, director of Economy Regeneration and Tourism, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and Carole Long, City and Growth Deals Manager, Tourism NI. Integrated consultancy team Arup has been appointed to deliver the Mourne Mountains Gateway Project visitor experience in Newcastle following confirmation of a £30 million Belfast Region City Deal Contract for Funding by the Department for the Economy

The Newry, Mourne and Down District Council led project will deliver a world-class international visitor attraction, while developing sustainable travel infrastructure to connect residents and visitors to the Mourne Mountains.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Cllr Pete Byrne welcomed the latest project developments.

“This visitor experience located in the mountains will give residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with the natural beauty of the Mourne Mountains in an accessible and sustainable way,” Cllr Byrne said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Algie, director at Arup in Belfast, which has been appointed to deliver the Mourne Mountains Gateway Project visitor experience in Newcastle, with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council chairperson Cllr Pete Byrne. The appointment follows confirmation of a £30 million Belfast Region City Deal Contract for Funding by the Department for the Economy

“By protecting and enhancing the natural heritage of the region, we can create a sustainable, year-round tourism offering, which will help promote the growth of tourism in Newry, Mourne and Down, and Northern Ireland generally.

“We believe the Mourne Mountains Gateway Project can position the district as one of the premier tourist destinations across the island of Ireland, and we are delighted to announce the appointment of an expert consultancy team led by Arup.”

Ciaran McGarrity, Department for Economy Director, City Deals and Place, explained: “The Department has been working closely with the Council to achieve confirmation of the £30 million from Belfast Region City Deal, a huge investment into tourism for the region. The appointment of an integrated consultancy team is another significant marker for this project.”

David Algie, director at Arup and head of the firm’s Belfast office, continued: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council on this landmark tourism project, and have appointed a best-in-class integrated consultancy team. Our combined wealth of knowledge and expertise will help deliver an inclusive, world-class project that respects and complements the natural beauty of the Mourne Mountains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will adopt a highly sustainable approach to the design and delivery of this project ensuring that we thoughtfully manage environmental sensitivities. The design purpose will promote nature-based solutions and will embed regenerative and circular economy principles that will help deliver long-term social and economic benefits to Newcastle and the wider district.”

John McGrillen, chief executive of Tourism NI, added: “Tourism NI is pleased to see the Mourne Mountains Gateway Project reach this important milestone. The project will provide another ‘must see’ tourism offering for Northern Ireland and act as an anchor attraction for visitors who can then go on to explore the wider area.