South Belfast-based veterinary practice, Forestside Veterinary Clinic, has officially opened for business following a £250,000 investment supported by Ulster bank.

Independently owned and operated by veterinarians Rory Liston and Andrew McQuade, Forestside Veterinary Clinic, located near Forestside Shopping Centre specialises in providing personalised pet care for domestic companion animals and rare exotic pets. It offers a broad range of services, including routine checkups, vaccinations, dental care, complex surgeries, and more.

Longtime associates Rory and Andrew both graduated in veterinary medicine from University College Dublin in 2014. After graduation, the former classmates travelled extensively and practised in veterinary clinics around the world, from Canada and Australia to New Zealand and London, before eventually returning home to Belfast.

The owners say Forestside Veterinary Clinic offers a ‘village feel’.

“Transparency and communication is one of the areas we’re really focused on,” Andrew explained.

“We want to be building long-term relationships with our clients and with our pets to deliver a truly client- and pet-focused care package. It’s that village feel but in a city setting; a comfortable and relaxed space, as opposed to a sterile clinic, where you get to really know your vet.”

Pictured are Andrew McQuade, Ulster Bank's Lee White, Rory Liston and veterinary nurse Amanda

Agreeing Rory explained: “We believed we could do things a bit different, a bit better as an independent clinic.

“There were a lot of really positive takeaways from our time in private practice that we knew we could build upon. When Covid hit, our industry had to adapt and we lost a lot of the personal touch. For us, it’s all about community and getting to really know the owners and the pets so we can provide personalised, quality care.”

Rory has a special interest in providing care for retired Greyhounds, a breed largely associated with racing but one becoming ever more popular as a domestic pet, while Andrew has a special interest in care for exotic pets, such as reptiles and birds. The duo are supported in the clinic by veterinary nurse Amanda, who has over a decade of experience providing exceptional care to her patients.

Pictured with Ulster Bank's Lee White are veterinary nurse Amanda, Andrew McQuade and Rory Liston

The business is based in the historic Galwally Lodge. Built c1885, the lodge served as the old gate house to Galwally House and was once the home to the manor’s gardener, his family and their Irish Wolfhound, ‘Finn’.

