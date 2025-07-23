The Junction Retail and Leisure Park in Antrim is launching a brand-new free event, Sound Bites Food & Music Festival, taking place on Saturday, July 26 from 11am to 5pm. Pictured is traders at Sound Bites Festival

The Antrim centre will be buzzing with over 40 fantastic foodies and crafty creatives, serving up everything from sizzling street food and sweet treats to handmade treasures and quirky gifts

Following the success of its popular dog-friendly Barket Market, The Junction Retail and Leisure Park in Antrim is launching a brand-new free event, Sound Bites Food & Music Festival, taking place on Saturday, July 26 from 11am to 5pm.

This free, family-friendly festival marks the next step in The Junction’s growing calendar of community events, blending the best of local food, live music and artisan crafts for a vibrant day out in the heart of Antrim.

The Sound Bites stage will showcase an eclectic mix of live performances from local acts including Tyler Michael, Ginger Fingers, Belfast Guitar Orchestra, Belfast Groove Collective & Jukebox Unplugged.

The scheme will be buzzing with over 40 fantastic foodies and crafty creatives, serving up everything from sizzling street food and sweet treats to handmade treasures and quirky gifts. Traders include Pappas Mineral Company, Granny Shaw’s Fudge Factory, Pie in the Sky, Hungry Hungarian and Flaming Jos to name a few.

One of Northern Ireland’s best-known chefs, TV’s Paula McIntyre, will be hosting free live cookery demonstrations throughout the day – a must-see for foodies and fans of local produce. There will also be a Cake Off competition where budding bakers can exhibit their Showstopper Cakes in a public vote to be in with a chance of winning a Kitchenaid mixer.