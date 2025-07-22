Velvetiser magic, signature treats, and VIP perks await as Rushmere Shopping Centre gets its first taste of the luxury brand’s new concept store

Luxury chocolate brand Hotel Chocolat has announced the opening date for its new concept store at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon.

The new store, set to open on Saturday, August 2, will also feature a Velvetiser Café.

The luxury cacao grower and chocolatier said the prominent 2,259 sq ft unit will offer a welcoming space for 46 guests, enabling shoppers to sit in, relax and enjoy their time while browsing a select range of Hotel Chocolat’s renowned selection of premium chocolates.

The Velvetiser Café will be serving the brand’s iconic VelvetisedTM drinking chocolate, alongside other hot drinks. Customers can explore a wide range of customisable combinations, choosing from 18 different Velvetised flavours served hot, over ice, or as a Choc Shake. The drinks can be tailored with dairy milk or plant-based alternatives, along with an array of toppings.

Commenting on the new store, Hotel Chocolat’s, Omnichannel director, Frankie Haynes said: "We’re thrilled to bring the Hotel Chocolat experience to Rushmere. Our new Velvetiser Café is designed to offer a relaxing space where people can enjoy our signature drinks and treats at a leisurely pace.

"The new store marks another step in our expansion, and we’re excited to continue offering more of these delightful, out-of-town experiences across the country in the coming years."

