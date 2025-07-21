NI Water has awarded a significant £15 million contract to Newry environmental services provider McAllister Group. Pictured is Colin Gabbey, NI Water, Brendan Rooney and Leo McAllister from McAllister, Gavin McCready, Ivan Jackson, Ian Presho, Ronan Larkin from NI Water as well as Davy Sloan, NI Water contract manager, Peter McAllister, McAllister, Tony Budde, NI Water and Ruairi McGuigan, McAllister. (Ivan Jackson has since retired from NI Water since this picture was taken)

£15m agreement will see McAllister Group, founded in 1971, manage vital sewer and wastewater network services from October this year

NI Water has awarded a significant £15 million contract to Newry-based environmental services provider McAllister Group, covering Water and Wastewater Network Services over the next three years.

The contract, which will begin on October 1 2025, includes the clearing of sewer blockages, sewer and spillage cleaning, reactive and proactive pump maintenance, and general tankering activities.

Announcing the award, Ronan Larkin, NI Water’s director of finance, regulation and commercial, praised McAllister Group’s dedication and professionalism: “This achievement is testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment demonstrated by McAllister to secure a contract of this scale.

“As we embark on this partnership, our mutual commitment to prioritising our customers and ensuring the health and safety of our people will remain at the forefront. We look forward to working together to ensuring the highest standards are upheld, fostering success and mutual trust.”

Both teams will now enter a period of joint preparation to ensure a seamless commencement of services next year.

McAllister Group has a long-standing legacy in the environmental services sector. Founded in Newry in 1971 by brothers Eamon, Michael, and Patrick McAllister, the family-run business has grown steadily over five decades. Today, it employs 180 people and is recognised for its innovation and high-quality service across the UK and Ireland.

