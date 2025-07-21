Belfast Fitpro Financial has joined with UK-wide accountancy and advisory practice Streets, with the new combined firm to be known as Streets (Belfast) Ltd

The partnership strengthens advisory capabilities and brings expanded services to clients across sectors in Northern Ireland

The merger sees Fitpro Financial become part of Streets, extending Streets’ network of offices into Northern Ireland for the first time, adding to its growing number of offices nationally.

The merger coincides with the launch of Streets' refreshed brand and visual identity.

James Gibson, director at Fitpro Financial, said: "We see the merger as a great match, both in terms of client focus and cultural fit, and we made the decision to merge the firm with Streets because we believe it is in the best interests of everyone – clients and staff especially.

"Fitpro Financial was originally founded as a practice tailored to the growing Fitness Industry in the UK. As time has progressed the growth we have seen in other sectors like the construction and manufacturing requiring in depth advisory work has seen our firm expand.

"As part of a wider, thriving practice, we can confidently promise greater continuity of service to our clients alongside a wider range of services, which includes areas of specialist tax planning and personal financial planning."

Paul Tutin, chairman and managing partner at Streets, added: "We see great synergy and shared values in the way Fitpro Financial supports its clients, and it is especially pleasing that we can build on this strong local reputation while offering broader advisory services and greater opportunities for growth.

"This merger also comes at an exciting time as we unveil our new brand, a clear signal of our commitment to evolve while staying true to our values with independent ownership, people-focused service and a dedication to supporting clients and communities across the UK."