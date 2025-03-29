Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As new businesses open their doors, local food lovers can hope that this wave of change will help rejuvenate the town and bring new energy to Bangor’s food culture

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While many businesses in Bangor have been closing their doors recently, there’s a fresh wave of optimism with new establishments opening up in the seaside city.

Among the latest additions are two food spots that are generating excitement among locals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chippery will be launching this weekend in the space previously occupied by the Captain’s Table chip shop on Main Street.

After sitting vacant for years, the building is set to be filled with the sizzle of something a little different. In addition to traditional fish and chips, The Chippery will offer creative dishes like Salt & Chilli Squid as well as opening specials like Korean BBQ, Buffalo or Salt N Chilli crispy wings!

In addition to The Chippery, another food brand, Waka Express, has also recently made its mark in Bangor. This fast-growing Chinese food brand, already popular in Belfast, opened its new outlet last week at 88 Groomsport Road. It offers a wide selection of dishes, including Pad Thai noodles, fried rice, bao buns, a full vegetarian menu, and more.

These openings bring a refreshing change to Bangor's food scene, especially after a series of closures in recent months. Just last month, Shirley & Ted’s Takeaway shut its doors after only eight months of trading, citing poor business conditions and the "current climate" as key reasons for its closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chippery will be launching this weekend in the space previously occupied by the Captain’s Table chip shop on Main Street, Bangor

Earlier this month, The Singing Kettle Bakery also announced the closure of its Bangor store after just three years in business, with rising costs and low foot traffic being major factors.

These recent closures add to a growing list, which includes the shutdown of The Joxer and The Goat’s Toe in January and Betty Blacks in September. Yet, the arrival of new spots like The Chippery and Waka Express as well as a few others in the pipeline shows that Bangor’s food and business scene still has potential.