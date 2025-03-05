Owner of Bangor bakery chain announces the closure of the Ballyree Drive store blaming dropping footfall, rising costs and ‘being the only shop open in the area’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northern Ireland seaside bakery chain, The Singing Kettle Bakery, has announced the closure of its Ballyree Drive store in Bangor after just three years of trading.

Wesley Nelson, the founder of the bakery, shared the difficult decision with the community, citing the ongoing challenges of rising costs, low foot traffic, and the struggle of ‘being the only shop open in the area’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Nelson, who established The Singing Kettle Bakery in Bangor 18 years ago, expanded the business with two more stores in 2021 and 2024. Despite his efforts, the Ballyree Drive location was unable to sustain itself in the face of diminishing customer visits. Nelson wrote with deep sadness: "We have tried everything to make it work, but unfortunately, this closure has become inevitable."

The closure announcement was made on the bakery’s Facebook page, where Mr Nelson explained: “This is a post we never wanted to write. It is with deep sadness that we have to announce the closure of our Ballyree Drive bakery.

“Despite our best efforts to keep this little shop going, the lack of footfall and the reality of often being the only shop open in the area have made it impossible to sustain. We have tried everything to make it work, but unfortunately, this closure has become inevitable.

“To our loyal customers – thank you. Your support over the years has meant everything to us. It breaks our hearts to say goodbye, but we are so grateful for every visit, every purchase, and every kind word.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland seaside bakery chain The Singing Kettle Bakery in Bangor has closed the doors on one of its premises citing dropping footfall, rising costs and ‘being the only shop open in the area’

"Small businesses like ours can only survive with the support of the community. The reality is, if people don’t shop local, more businesses will be forced to close. Use it or lose it has never been more true.”

Calling on the local community to support the other two stores, he added: “We hope to see you supporting our High Street and Church Street stores. Let’s go out with a bang!”

The final day of trading for the Ballyree Drive bakery is this Saturday (March 8).