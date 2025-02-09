Owners of Bangor business announces the closure blaming the ongoing economic challenges and a lack of customers – with shop going up for sale in the coming week

A seaside takeaway in Bangor, Co Down has closed its doors after only eight months in business.

Shirley & Ted's Takeaway, which just opened in July, served its final customers over the weekend citing the “current climate” and a “pure lack of business” as the main reasons behind the decision.

The owners of the fish and chip shop also revealed plans to put the business up for sale in the coming week.

The closure announcement was made on the takeaway's social media page, where the owners shared their difficult decision with the community: “Due to the current climate and just pure lack of business that filters into Bangor, we have taken this hard decision to close our doors from Monday the 9th of February.

"The shop will be up for sale by the following week to any buyers who think they could make a go at it!! We do appreciate all our regular customers' support while we were open, but from all the staff and owners, it’s goodbye from us. Take care.”

As they closed for the final time, the take-away posted one last message: “That’s the doors closed. Want to thank everyone for your support and our staff, it’s been a pleasure.”