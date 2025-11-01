Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly visits Ballymena firm that’s grown from 50 to over 2,300 staff and become Europe’s fastest-growing zero-emission bus manufacturer

Zero-emission bus manufacturer Wrightbus hosted the deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, Emma Little-Pengelly to show how it has gone from administration to a successful global powerhouse in just six years.

The deputy First Minister visited the factory in Ballymena on Wednesday to hear how the firm has grown from just 50 staff in 2019 to now boasting a workforce globally of more than 2,300 – with 2,100 of those jobs in Northern Ireland.

This was a fantastic opportunity to tour the facility and meet CEO Jean-Marc Gales, who explained how revenue had leaped by 77% in the past year thanks to efficiency savings and a full order book.

Zero-emission bus manufacturer Wrightbus hosted the deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, Emma Little-Pengelly to show how it has gone from administration to a successful global powerhouse in just six years. Also pictured is Jean-Marc Gales

The firm’s success has firmly put Northern Ireland’s manufacturing back on the map thanks to a combination of its high-quality, world-leading zero-emission products and its willingness to invest in innovative engineering and design.

Earlier this year Wrightbus announced the largest investment into research programmes in its history, with a £25m spend leading to the development of multiple new products, including a new coach, a 6x2 double-deck bus and the rollout of a repowered truck, with orders across the UK, Germany and Asia.

Wrightbus has also won a string of accolades in the last two years, including being named the fastest growing bus manufacturer in the UK and Europe and the leading zero-emission bus manufacturer in the UK.

Jean-Marc Gales said: “It was a pleasure to be able to show the deputy First Minister exactly how the business has gone from strength-to-strength to become a true market leader.

“Wrightbus has become pivotal in Northern Ireland’s manufacturing economy, bringing thousands of good green skilled jobs to Ballymena, and supporting thousands more throughout the manufacturing supply chain.

“Our ambitious growth plans mean this trend will continue, with more opportunities for young people as we build the workforce of the future.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly added: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to see and hear how Wrightbus has invested in research and development into zero-emission transport.

"It is a clear example of how navigating change and embracing innovation can drive productivity, support high-quality job creation, and strengthen our export performance, particularly in manufacturing.