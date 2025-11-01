Northern Ireland’s Graham Asset Management has completed the delivery of a purpose-built ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) unit at Belfast Metropolitan College’s Millfield Campus

Purpose-built, 355m² unit delivers a bright, inclusive learning environment for Belfast Met’s growing community of English language learners — reflecting Graham’s commitment to quality, collaboration and community impact

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s Graham Asset Management has completed the delivery of a purpose-built ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) unit at Belfast Metropolitan College’s Millfield Campus.

The £365,000 refurbishment project, completed to the highest standards, reflects Graham’s ongoing commitment to quality, collaboration, and community impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 355-square-metre facility provides a bright, modern and inclusive space designed to enhance teaching and learning. Delivered in partnership with Belfast Metropolitan College, Graham Investment Projects and Northwin Belfast Limited, the project demonstrates the power of collaborative working to achieve meaningful outcomes.

The investment responds to a significant increase in demand for ESOL provision. Since 2020/21, Belfast Met has reported a 58% rise in enrolments, with 861 learners from 56 countries currently participating in ESOL programmes — underlining the growing importance of inclusive, accessible education.

The new unit was officially opened by Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, who was joined by Belfast Met Interim Principal and chief executive Damian Duffy, along with students Aldanany Alabsi and Jessica Guzman.

Peter Kane, BMC Estates manager at Belfast Met, explained: “We are delighted to be opening this new facility which demonstrates our commitment to providing stimulating and highly functioning spaces that meet the needs of our learners, staff and wider stakeholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Dynes, Graham FM ; Mary Dunning-Browne, Northwin Belfast; Caoimhe Archibald; Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald; Leanne Kerr; Graham FM; Stephen Hewitt, Belfast Metropolitan College

"The Project Team have to be commended for the delivery of this project which has greatly improved and enhanced the experience of our ESOL learners.”

Hugh Dempsey, managing director at Graham Asset Management, added: “We’re delighted to have played a role in delivering this important facility for Belfast Met. It’s a great example of how collaborative working can create spaces that truly support learning, inclusion and opportunity.”