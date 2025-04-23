Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From waste to watts….Wilson’s Country, the Craigavon-based potato processing firm slashes greenhouse gas emissions by over 400 tonnes in the past year after teaming up with Lisburn-based logistics provider McCulla Ireland Ltd

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pioneering partnership between two Northern Ireland-based businesses is transforming the way food is transported across the island of Ireland – while dramatically cutting carbon emissions.

Wilson’s Country, the Craigavon-based potato processing firm, has slashed its greenhouse gas emissions by over 400 tonnes in the past year after teaming up with Lisburn-based logistics provider McCulla Ireland Ltd. The transport firm now distributes Wilson’s products using lorries powered by fully renewable bio-methane – fuel generated at McCulla’s own anaerobic digestion facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The impact, according to Wilson’s Country managing director Lewis Cunningham, has been “staggering.”

He explained: “Over the past year, the new haulage arrangements have reduced our greenhouse gas emission levels by the equivalent of 403,374 kg of carbon.

“This is equivalent to the carbon dioxide absorbed from the atmosphere by 18,318 mature trees. And we want to build on this for the future.

“The development represents a win: win scenario for Wilson’s Country and the customers we supply, not only with the carbon savings but also the detailed data received from McCulla around our carbon savings along with the excellent service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confirming the significant reduction in carbon footprint achieved by the Wilson's Country potato processing business over the past 12 months. Pictured is Maryam Hussein, CEO SUSNEO, Lewis Cunningham, managing director, Wilson's Country and Alan McCulla, operations' director, McCulla Ireland Ltd. Photo by Phil Magowan

Climate Change legislation will require all businesses operating in the UK to secure a carbon net zero position by 2050. As a result greenhouse gas reduction targets have been established within a three tier system.

Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions relate to activities that take place within a business itself.

Scope 3 emissions, on the other hand, relate to emissions associated with the activities of suppliers and the relationship between a business and its customers.

Wilsons’s Country is committed to securing a carbon net zero position within the most feasible time frame possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis continued: “We have recently invested £3million in our own anaerobic digestion plant. Fuelled for the most part by potato waste from the business, it is already producing around 60% of the electricity that we need on an annual basis.

“The utilisation of this green energy is already helping us to secure our Scope 1 and Scope 2 targets on a meaningful basis, with a reduction of 68% between 2019-2024

“The agreement with McCulla Ireland Ltd is allowing us to address our Scope 3 commitments in a very proactive manner.”

Alan McCulla, commercial director of McCulla Ireland Ltd, explained: “We are delighted to be working with Wilson’s Country. Both companies are transitioning to a carbon net zero position in a very meaningful way. McCulla Ireland is leading the way in sustainability with our innovative approach to logistics solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our bio-methane fleet is helping customers achieve a 99.1% reduction in carbon emissions, making significant progress in reducing Scope 3 emissions across Ireland.

“We are excited to have helped secure this level of emissions’ reduction for Wilson’s Country Both our companies are, family-run business, striving for the best when it comes to both sustainability and providing a fantastic service to customers.”

Another key factor that aligns both businesses is their use of the sustainability management systems provided by the Belfast-based, technology and consulting company SUSNEO.

The company provides a holistic analysis, in real time, of all the key metrics that determine the overall sustainability levels achieved in all businesses. At the heart of all this is the innovative use of artificial intelligence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moreover, all relevant data is assessed in full compliance with the entire gamut of the ‘sustainability standards’ now used within the public and private sectors.

SUSNEO CEO and founder, Maryam Hussein, added: “SUSNEO is the only platform capable of combining enterprise data with AI-driven insights for sustainability at scale.

“By incorporating climate considerations, we assess risks, identify key drivers and predict the most effective green energy opportunities for each business location. Our built in consultancy ensures we’re on a journey to simplify sustainability, tailored uniquely to every client’s business.

“We also deliver automated, AI-powered decarbonisation pathways, offering clear, actionable steps to reduce emissions and achieve sustainability goals faster and more efficiently than ever before.