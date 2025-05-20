Granlab founder and CEO Dr Pragya Sharma with Michael Donnelly, pre-seed investor

Granlab, a Queen’s University spin-in founded by Dr Pragya Sharma, opens new lab in Belfast to commercialise steroid-free skincare formula born from her grandmother’s battle with Psoriasis

Northern Ireland ‘cosmeceutical’ startup and Queen’s University Belfast spin-in Granlab has officially opened state-of-the-art laboratory facilities at the Medical Biology Centre (MBC) on Belfast’s Lisburn Road.

Alongside this milestone, the company has announced the appointment of key scientific personnel, firmly positioning itself for the commercialisation of its breakthrough dermatology treatment.

With £600,000 in initial funding secured, Granlab has hit a series of significant milestones. These include support from the MedTech Accelerator Rapid Regulatory Support Fund (MARRS) to develop its regulatory pathway, additional growth funding from Innovate UK, and employment support via Invest NI’s Gap Employment Project. These achievements have enabled the company to build its core scientific team, including the appointment of a formulation scientist and a clinical trial manager.

Granlab’s new laboratory, which became operational in January 2025, marks a major leap forward for the company. The facility provides a dedicated environment for advanced product formulation and the preparation for clinical trials, and lays the groundwork for its market launch strategy in 2026.

Looking ahead, Granlab is targeting further investment throughout 2025 to scale its operations, complete clinical trials, secure regulatory approvals, and finalise product formulations. The company also plans to expand its team with additional specialist hires over the coming year.

Founded by Dr Pragya Sharma, a medical doctor and biochemist with a PhD in iron transport and dermatological research from Queen’s University Belfast, Granlab was born from a deeply personal mission.

In 2018, while still in medical school, Dr Sharma was inspired to find a better treatment after watching her grandmother suffer from severe Psoriasis. Years of relying on harsh steroid medications had taken a toll – affecting her liver, contributing to type 2 diabetes, and causing partial sight loss.

“It seemed like an obvious move for me to combine my backgrounds in chemistry and medicine to try to develop a cure for my grandmother," Dr Sharma explained.

"The formulation I developed includes bio-minerals and rare earth metals that can synergistically enhance the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties demonstrated by the formula’s bioactive compounds.

"It is steroid-free and can be used on the most sensitive parts of the body. After three months of using the treatment, my grandmother’s skin was symptom-free. It was like magic, only better - it was science!”

Granlab’s first product, known as GL-1, has already shown promise in four global trials involving over 300 patients. Results indicate that 70–80% of participants experienced significant improvements in Psoriasis symptoms.

Granlab received S/EIS approval from HMRC in October 2024 and is now preparing for a phased launch in 2026, beginning with direct sales via its website and dermatology clinics, before expanding to premium retailers and pharmacies in the UK and US.

In parallel with the product’s development, Dr Sharma is also nurturing a growing community of support for those affected by chronic skin issues. A grassroots initiative known as The Clearing, originally formed by early product testers and patients, is being formalised into a peer support group.