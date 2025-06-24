Alastair Fullerton brings four decades of culinary expertise - and a deep connection to Belfast - to the kitchen of the iconic Titanic Hotel

Titanic Hotel Belfast has announced the appointment of Alastair Fullerton as its new executive chef, including oversight of its award-winning restaurant, The Wolff Grill.

With a culinary career spanning more than 40 years, Alastair brings a wealth of experience to the historic hotel. Educated at Belfast Met, he began his career under the mentorship of renowned chef Paul Rankin at Roscoff. He later honed his skills in London before returning to Northern Ireland, where he managed kitchens at Galgorm Manor, Ten Square, and worked with Fitzers Catering at both Titanic Belfast and The Curragh.

The chef has developed a new menu for The Wolff Grill, which celebrates the best of local and international ingredients.

Part of The Harcourt Collection, the Titanic Hotel Belfast is based in the historic former headquarters of shipbuilders Harland & Wolff, which designed the Titanic and its sister ships Britannic and Olympic for the White Star Line.

It provides 119 luxury bedrooms, including suites and family rooms, complete with the Harland cocktail bar, The Wolff Grill restaurant and seven heritage rooms/spaces for celebrations, events, functions, private dining and meetings.

The Wolff Grill restaurant offers views towards the iconic Titanic Belfast building and historic slipways. The dining venue has recently increased capacity from 60 to 100 covers and includes an exclusive private dining space for parties and intimate gatherings.

Alastair Fullerton said: "My focus is on local produce, seeking out quality ingredients to bring the dishes to life.

"I have spent 40 years in kitchens in Belfast, Dublin and London and I am looking forward to serving up some of the finest food to our diners in a setting which exudes a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere."

Adrian McNally, general manager of Titanic Hotel Belfast, added: "Titanic Hotel Belfast is renowned for being awarded the title of Northern Ireland’s Leading Hotel every year since we opened. Our restaurant, The Wolff Grill, embarked on a journey of offering an exceptional dining experience and has also won numerous awards over the years.