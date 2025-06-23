Partnership will create five specialist tech roles and enhance transparency, traceability and resilience across Northern Ireland’s aerospace and defence supply chains - a sector generating £2.2bn in annual turnover

County Antrim firm PING Group, a leading provider of engineering, supply chain, and technical services to the Aerospace and Defence sectors, has announced a strategic partnership with Banbridge digital identity and distributed ledger technology (DLT) firm, ubloquity.

The collaboration marks a major step in PING’s digital transformation journey, with ubloquity set to implement advanced digital asset identification, authentication, and traceability solutions across PING’s operations. The move aims to significantly enhance real-time asset management and operational efficiency.

A key feature of the initiative is the establishment of a digital centre of excellence at PING’s Belfast International Airport facility. The centre will serve as a hub for innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving demands of PING’s aerospace, defence, and industrial clients.

Jonny McKinney, CEO of PING Group, said: “At PING, we believe in combining precision with innovation. Our partnership with ubloquity is a strategic step in future-proofing our business and that of our supply chain. The rollout of next-generation digital infrastructure and asset-level digital passports across landside and airside operations will provide real-time visibility, enhanced security, and end-to-end traceability. This will lay the foundation for more sustainable, transparent, and resilient logistics supply chains.

“The creation of a digital centre of excellence enables us to respond to the growing demand for traceability, compliance, and frictionless trade across our sector. We are confident that our partnership with ubloquity will be instrumental in driving our digital journey forward and we look forward to the opportunities ahead.”

Kieran Kelly, CEO and founder of ubloquity, explained: “For ubloquity, this partnership with PING is about backing a premier Northern Ireland business at the heart of airside and landside logistics and storage, supporting their digital transformation and helping to drive adoption across the wider sector.

"We’ll act as an enabler to fast-track digitisation, reduce friction, increase automation, and deliver greater efficiencies across their growing operation.”

PING Group partners with ubloquity to accelerate digital transformation in aerospace and defence. Jonny McKinney, CEO of PING Group and Kieran Kelly, CEO and founder of ubloquity, pictured at PING's Belfast International Airport head office

Using ubloquity’s innovative and secure solutions, the digital centre of excellence will focus on creating a digital twin to support traceability across aerospace and defence components, zero-friction supply chain integration, AI and IoT-enabled asset monitoring, and support for export and compliance standards, aligned with international trade requirements and defence frameworks.

The partnership has already gained cross-sector support, Leslie Orr, director at ADS Northern Ireland, continued: “Northern Ireland is a centre of excellence for aerospace and defence engineering, and this collaboration between PING and ubloquity strengthens our region’s leadership in digital innovation. It supports the sector’s move toward intelligent, transparent, and resilient supply chains - an area critical for both national and global competitiveness.”

As an AWS Partner, ubloquity welcomed support from Fiona Simpson, general manager at AWS for Ireland/Northern Ireland: “AWS is committed to supporting digital innovation across the UK and Ireland.

"We’re proud to see partners like ubloquity and PING lead the way in applying secure cloud-native solutions to mission-critical sectors. The creation of a digital centre of excellence aligns with AWS’s commitment to enabling scalable, secure, and sustainable technology solutions that drive real-world impact.”

ubloquity is also a proud participant in the prestigious Aerospace Xcelerated (AX) programme. Nicola Bates, head of Aerospace Xcelerated – Boeing, welcomed the partnership: "At Aerospace Xcelerated, we are proud to recognise the PING and ubloquity for their groundbreaking work in digital transformation across the aerospace and defence supply chain. Their innovative approach to digital asset identity and frictionless trade demonstrates exactly the kind of bold thinking and technological leadership we champion. This partnership celebrates their vision, impact, and commitment to driving the sector forward."