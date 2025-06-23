Construction by Hagan Homes is expected to take 12 months, with the show apartment set to open in early 2026 and first homeowners moving in by summer 2026. Prices for the apartments will range from £275,000 to £325,000

Hagan Homes, one of Northern Ireland’s largest homebuilders, has officially commenced construction on a new £2.75 million residential development at 236 Upper Newtownards Road in east Belfast.

The modern, contemporary scheme will feature nine high-specification two-bedroom apartments.

Construction is expected to take 12 months, with the show apartment set to open in early 2026 and first homeowners moving in by summer 2026. Prices for the apartments will range from £275,000 to £325,000.

The project, which is being delivered in partnership with Andrew Mills Contracts Ltd, has created 29 construction jobs, providing a welcome boost to the local economy.

Commenting on the development, Jim Burke, managing director of Hagan Homes, said: "At Hagan Homes, we are deeply committed to building not just homes, but communities.

"This site has a complex history, and we are proud to be transforming it into a vibrant, modern residential space that will contribute positively to the fabric of east Belfast.

"This project is rooted in our community ethos – breathing new life into once-vibrant neighbourhoods."

The site has a long and varied history. Originally home to Kincora Boys’ Home from 1958 to 1980, it was later converted into office space by a private company. Hagan Homes purchased the site in 2019 and demolished the existing structure in 2022.

This marks the seventh residential development by Hagan Homes in east Belfast, reinforcing the company’s continued investment in the area.

Hagan Homes has delivered more than 5,000 homes across Northern Ireland over the past 35 years. The Ballyclare-based company is widely respected for its high-quality, affordable housing and its commitment to enhancing communities.