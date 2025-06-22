Mermaid Cove, located in the Richmond Centre for the past five years, announced the closure in a heartfelt social media post, marking the end of an eight-year journey. Credit social media

Mermaid Cove owners thanks loyal customers and Richmond Centre staff as they prepare to wind down operations and shift focus to their long-standing city store

A popular beauty, cosmetic and personal care store in Londonderry is set to close its doors at the end of June 2025.

Mermaid Cove, located in the Richmond Centre for the past five years, announced the closure in a heartfelt social media post, marking the end of an eight-year journey.

The owners cited growing challenges on the high street and increasing difficulty sourcing products as key reasons for the closure.

"With great sadness we must announce that Mermaid Cove will close at the end of June 2025. It's been an 8 year journey with 5 years in Richmond Centre,” they said.

"Our contract has finished and with many challenges trading on the high street we feel the time is right to end this amazing journey. Bringing the unique high quality products here has become more difficult and many of our suppliers have stopped sending into NI.

“We would like to thank the loyal customers who have supported us through the good and difficult times - it was very much appreciated.

“Also we thank the management and staff at Richmond ctr. for all the help during the last 5 years.

“As a local family business we will now put all our efforts into growing our Equivalenza Derry City store which has been trading for nearly 13 years.”