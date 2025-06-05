Initially founded by four brothers, Campbell, Stephen, Peter and Paul McGimpsey, the business was taken over in 2018 by husband-and-wife duo Melissa and Steven Gibbons, and now sustains 60 jobs locally having consistently increased its revenue in that time

Founded by four brothers, Campbell, Stephen, Peter and Paul McGimpsey, the business has gone from one vehicle to a fleet of 25 and now sustains 60 jobs locally having consistently increased its revenue in that time

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGimpsey, a Bangor-based business specialising in house moves, storage and white glove logistics for both consumers and corporate customers, has marked 40 years in business.

Initially founded by four brothers, Campbell, Stephen, Peter and Paul McGimpsey, the business was taken over in 2018 by husband-and-wife duo Melissa and Steven Gibbons, and now sustains 60 jobs locally having consistently increased its revenue in that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, the business experienced revenue growth of 62%, which managing director, Melissa, credits to ongoing investment in technology and infrastructure.

She explained: “In recent years over £1.9 million has been reinvested in the business allowing us to expand from just one vehicle in 1985 to a specialised fleet of 25 with a local and international footprint. In 2018, we also invested in creating a haulage distribution side of the business to acquire additional logistics contracts. We’re really proud of our journey, particularly of our reputation as a local employer.

“Reaching this 40-year milestone is significant – it’s a chance to look back on our success but also set new targets for the coming years.

"These ambitious targets will be facilitated by further strategic investment across the business, with a particular focus on growing our specialised logistics service, where we already support more than 1000 customers per month.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGimpsey, a Bangor-based business specialising in house moves, storage and white glove logistics for both consumers and corporate customers, has marked 40 years in business. Pictured is Michael Dunbar, Melissa Gibbons, Steven Gibbons and Jason Whiteside

Earlier in 2025, McGimpsey announced a partnership with Bishopsgate - the UK’s leading white glove delivery and installation specialist. It’s expected that by pooling resources and expertise, the businesses can unlock further expansion opportunities for two-man specialised logistics services. Plans are already afoot to open a new six-figure depot site in the south of Ireland to support customers across medical, banking, fitness, retail, and tech sectors.

Melissa explains that the consumer offering is also growing steadily with more and more households choosing professional removal and delivery services as they move.

She continued: “We are actually in the thick of what we refer to house-moving season, with most moves occurring between April and October, and the last Friday in August typically our peak. It is widely reported that moving home can be more stressful than divorce, and yet our data shows that the average household will move every seven to ten years.

"To ease the process, people are choosing to defer the workload to the professionals, and as of 2025, we are now supporting around 100 house moves every month.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially founded by four brothers, Campbell, Stephen, Peter and Paul McGimpsey, the business was taken over in 2018 by husband-and-wife duo Melissa and Steven Gibbons, and now sustains 60 jobs locally having consistently increased its revenue in that time

As Melissa highlights, supporting such a high level of activity across the business means customers’ needs vary greatly, and every day is different.

She added: “We come across all sorts – from our customers’ precious heirlooms to artefacts to modern day luxury items. However, a move that required us to get a Jaguar, six dachshunds and a parrot from the English midlands to Portavogie still continues to top the list as one of the most equally challenging and unique jobs we completed.