Belfast electric utility company has been disrupting the market with the region’s lowest standard rate and a bold promise to share 50% of its profits directly with customers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In less than a year since launching, Share Energy has welcomed its 10,000th customer — a significant milestone for Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing energy provider.

The company has been disrupting the market with the region’s lowest standard rate and a bold promise to share 50% of its profits directly with customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This major achievement comes as the latest annual Home Energy Survey from Power to Switch reveals that 61% of households have seen their energy bills continue to rise over the past year, despite a broader slowdown in price increases. Alarmingly, almost half of respondents admit they are struggling to pay their bills on time — underscoring the deep and ongoing impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

On a more positive take, the survey also disclosed what consumers want from their energy supplier: a well-priced, competitive discount tariff for the entire period of their contract term (52%), online account management or app to track usage and make payments or top up (33%) and swift customer service that is easy to access (31%).

Share Energy positions itself as a customer champion and is stepping up to meet these demands, with a price freeze in place since January 2024, an intuitive customer app designed for easy account management, and a friendly, local support team based in Belfast and Londonderry.

Share Energy CEO Damian Wilson said: “Reaching 10,000 customers is about more than numbers — it’s proof that people in Northern Ireland are ready for something better. At Share Energy, we’re proud to be the voice standing up for customers, challenging outdated systems, and pushing for real change where it matters. From smart meters to fair pricing, we’re here to do energy differently — and to make sure the system works for everyone, not just the few.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast's Share Energy CEO Damian Wilson with mascots

Share Energy’s app is designed to make energy usage and payments easier to control. 87% of customers have used the app at least once, and two-thirds log in every month — proof that the digital-first experience is resonating with customers.

“We’re investing heavily in smart, simple tools to help people manage their energy and reduce costs,” Damian added. “Our app takes just two minutes to download and puts control back in the hands of the customer.”

The company says the surge in sign-ups reflects growing frustration with legacy providers and a hunger for solutions that offer genuine savings, not just short-term fixes.