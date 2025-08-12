Satori Accounting, Northern Ireland’s trailblazer in cloud-based finance, is proud to mark its 15th anniversary

Northern Ireland's first cloud accounting firm Satori Accounting is celebrating its 15th anniversary, marking a major milestone in transforming how small businesses manage their finances.

Founded in 2010 by Kieran Phelan, the region’s first certified Xero advisor, Satori has led the way in moving beyond traditional bookkeeping to offer a tech-enabled, human-first approach. For 15 years, the firm has delivered clarity, confidence, and growth to hundreds of small and early-stage businesses across the region.

“Satori was born from the belief that small business owners deserve more than just compliance – they deserve insight, support, and a partner who gets it,” said Kieran Phelan, founder and CEO. “Fifteen years on, that mission is stronger than ever.”

Over the past 15 years, the firm has earned national recognition, including being named UK Small Firm of the Year at the Xero Awards and receiving multiple nominations at the UK Accounting Excellence Awards and Irish Accountancy Awards. The team has also featured at prominent events like the Belfast Business Show and The Public Eye Podcast.

Satori’s unique offerings, such as their “From Chaos to Clarity” framework and “Plug and Play Finance Team ”, have helped hundreds of entrepreneurs navigate complexity, make better decisions, and implement scalable systems for growth.

Looking ahead, the firm plans to invest further in technology and systems integration, continuing to equip clients with smarter, more efficient tools.